Summary: This week on the global Research News Hour we continue our journey into the latest adventures into the new artificial intelligence research that is taking the world by storm and firing up the imaginations of politicians, military individuals and corporate leaders alike and see how far that takes us down the techno-autocratic hole. In our first half hour, we will hear from writer Karsten Riise about how AI has finally put the US ahead of China and Russia as a true game changer, and how its enormous impacts will soon shape a new geopolitical frontier. And in our second half hour, we are joined again by geopolitical analyst Peter Koenig who investigates the trajectory the human species is on that leads us to dark and tragic endings beyond COVID and into the Great Reset.