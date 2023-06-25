The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Win tickets to Bard On The Beach "As You Like It". Tune in and find out how and enjoy a great mix of contemporary Celtic while you're at it. Fresh spins from Firkin, The Derina Harvey Band, Tau & The Drones Of Praise and more surprises. For 20 years, you got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Oysterband - Born Under The Same Sun
Dlu - Am Politician INST
Jocelyn Pettit - Migrations CANCON INST
The Bookends - Dinny Donegal INST
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise
Peatbog Faeries - Caberdrone INST
Firkin - Santiana
Doolin' - Lamour Sorcier
Hackensaw Boys - Content Not Seeking Thrills
Grumpy O Sheep - Give Me Your Hand INST
House Of Hamill - The Bully Of Skidmore Town
Derina Harvey Band - Waves Of Home CANCON
Frigg - Keidas/Oasis INST

59:47

Celt In A Twist June 25 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:47 1 June 20, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:47  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 