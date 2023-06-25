Win tickets to Bard On The Beach "As You Like It". Tune in and find out how and enjoy a great mix of contemporary Celtic while you're at it. Fresh spins from Firkin, The Derina Harvey Band, Tau & The Drones Of Praise and more surprises. For 20 years, you got yer Celt In A Twist!
Oysterband - Born Under The Same Sun Dlu - Am Politician INST Jocelyn Pettit - Migrations CANCON INST The Bookends - Dinny Donegal INST Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It Is Right To Give Drones And Praise Peatbog Faeries - Caberdrone INST Firkin - Santiana Doolin' - Lamour Sorcier Hackensaw Boys - Content Not Seeking Thrills Grumpy O Sheep - Give Me Your Hand INST House Of Hamill - The Bully Of Skidmore Town Derina Harvey Band - Waves Of Home CANCON Frigg - Keidas/Oasis INST