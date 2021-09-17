TBR 230623 - This is what I REALLY Think!*

Subtitle: This is what I REALLY Think!*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Summary: This week’s radio show features elephant repellent, climate disaster, the way things work, and for the feature piece, the Toothless Old Grandpa tells you what he really thinks!



Don protective gear; it’s time for the Thunderbolt…

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on September 17th, 2021



———————————————————



Part 1:



Station ID / Disclaimer / Show Intro

Music: Mike Oldfield

00:00—01:57



Bee Here Now

Music: William Coultier — Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov — Ruth White

01:57—07:33



A Brief Review of Recent Events

Music: Pigeon Funk

07:33—11:07



It is Unequivocal

Music: AC/DC — Mike Oldfield

11:06—16:53



The Way Things Work

Music: Heinz Kiessling — DEVO — Trans-Siberian Orchestra

16:52—27:00



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

27:00—27:08



Non-Determinant Racial Identities

Music: DEVO — Mike Oldfield

27:08—31:51



This is What I REALLY Think!

(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)

Music: Johnny Winter

31:51—41:03



———————————————————



Comedy / Music Intro

41:02—41:09



Karzai Talk #5

by Harry Shearer

41:08—48:10



Man of God

by Eliza Gilkyson

48:09—52:36



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

52:27—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



Intro

0:00—0:07



Loaded for Bear

by Oso

0:07—2:43



Rebel Girl

by Bikini Kill

2:41—5:19



Credits

5:15—6:00



