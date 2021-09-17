|
|
Program Information
|
|
|The Thunderbolt
|
|This is what I REALLY Think!*
|
|Weekly Program
|
|Dana
|
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
| This week’s radio show features elephant repellent, climate disaster, the way things work, and for the feature piece, the Toothless Old Grandpa tells you what he really thinks!
Don protective gear; it’s time for the Thunderbolt…
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on September 17th, 2021
———————————————————
Part 1:
Station ID / Disclaimer / Show Intro
Music: Mike Oldfield
00:00—01:57
Bee Here Now
Music: William Coultier — Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov — Ruth White
01:57—07:33
A Brief Review of Recent Events
Music: Pigeon Funk
07:33—11:07
It is Unequivocal
Music: AC/DC — Mike Oldfield
11:06—16:53
The Way Things Work
Music: Heinz Kiessling — DEVO — Trans-Siberian Orchestra
16:52—27:00
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00—27:08
Non-Determinant Racial Identities
Music: DEVO — Mike Oldfield
27:08—31:51
This is What I REALLY Think!
(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)
Music: Johnny Winter
31:51—41:03
———————————————————
Comedy / Music Intro
41:02—41:09
Karzai Talk #5
by Harry Shearer
41:08—48:10
Man of God
by Eliza Gilkyson
48:09—52:36
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:27—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:07
Loaded for Bear
by Oso
0:07—2:43
Rebel Girl
by Bikini Kill
2:41—5:19
Credits
5:15—6:00
|
|