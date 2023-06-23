Sonic Café, I want something else, don’t we all? That’s Semi-Charmed Life from Third Eye Blind. Welcome to another episode of intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. It’s a thing we call the Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 344. This time the Sonic Café spins up a music mix pulled from the last 32 years. Listen for David Byrne, Big Red Machine, Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters, Goo Goo Dolls, Green Day, No Doubt and more. Also we’ll feature the hilarious Maureen Langan, Maureen claims it’s getting harder not to hate people these days. They ahh just make her do it… so she’s not a hater she’s actually a victim. She’ll fill you in on the details. Also another installment of Sonic Café News You Can’t Use from the Onion announcing a new FDA approved drug. It’s a new depressant drug for annoyingly cheerful people, so ahh there’s that. We’ll also sneak in a quick word from Pepperidge Farms and of course more as the Sonic Café explores why it’s getting harder not to hate people these days, from our radio café in the Pacific Northwest. Here’s the Killers, asking if all the good songs have already been written? We’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Semi-Charmed Life Artist: Third Eye Blind LP: Third Eye Blind [Disc 1] Yr: 1997 Song 2: Have All The Songs Been Written? Artist: The Killers LP: Wonderful Wonderful Yr: 2017 Song 3: Sin Artist: Nine Inch Nails LP: Pretty Hate Machine Yr: 1989 Song 4: Twistin' In The Wind Artist: David Byrne LP: Uh-Oh Yr. 1992 Song 5: It's Getting Harder Not To Hate People Artist: Maureen Langan LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 6: 8:22am Artist: Big Red Machine Feat. La Force LP: How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? Yr: 2021 Song 7: Embrace Another Fall Artist: Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea Year: 2020 Song 8: Name Artist: Goo Goo Dolls LP: A Boy Named Goo Yr: 1995 Song 9: FDA Approves Depressant Drug For The Annoyingly Cheerful Artist: The Onion LP: The Onion News Network Yr: 2009 Song 10: Revolution Radio Artist: Green Day LP: Revolution Radio Yr: 2016 Song 11: Total Hate 95 Artist: No Doubt LP: The Beacon Street Collection Yr: 1995 Song 12: I'm Lonely (But I Ain't That Lonely Yet) Artist: The White Stripes LP: Get Behind Me Satan Yr: 2005 Song 13: Yer So Bad (Album Version) Artist: Tom Petty LP: Full Moon Fever Yr: 1989 Song 14: Harvest Artist: Ani DiFranco LP: Revelling: Reckoning (Disc 1) Yr: 2001
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)