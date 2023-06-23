The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Sonic Cafe
It’s Getting Harder Not To Hate People
Weekly Program
Sonic Café, I want something else, don’t we all? That’s Semi-Charmed Life from Third Eye Blind. Welcome to another episode of intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. It’s a thing we call the Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 344. This time the Sonic Café spins up a music mix pulled from the last 32 years. Listen for David Byrne, Big Red Machine, Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters, Goo Goo Dolls, Green Day, No Doubt and more. Also we’ll feature the hilarious Maureen Langan, Maureen claims it’s getting harder not to hate people these days. They ahh just make her do it… so she’s not a hater she’s actually a victim. She’ll fill you in on the details. Also another installment of Sonic Café News You Can’t Use from the Onion announcing a new FDA approved drug. It’s a new depressant drug for annoyingly cheerful people, so ahh there’s that. We’ll also sneak in a quick word from Pepperidge Farms and of course more as the Sonic Café explores why it’s getting harder not to hate people these days, from our radio café in the Pacific Northwest. Here’s the Killers, asking if all the good songs have already been written? We’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Semi-Charmed Life
Artist: Third Eye Blind
LP: Third Eye Blind [Disc 1]
Yr: 1997
Song 2: Have All The Songs Been Written?
Artist: The Killers
LP: Wonderful Wonderful
Yr: 2017
Song 3: Sin
Artist: Nine Inch Nails
LP: Pretty Hate Machine
Yr: 1989
Song 4: Twistin' In The Wind
Artist: David Byrne
LP: Uh-Oh
Yr. 1992
Song 5: It's Getting Harder Not To Hate People
Artist: Maureen Langan
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 6: 8:22am
Artist: Big Red Machine Feat. La Force
LP: How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?
Yr: 2021
Song 7: Embrace Another Fall
Artist: Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters
LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea
Year: 2020
Song 8: Name
Artist: Goo Goo Dolls
LP: A Boy Named Goo
Yr: 1995
Song 9: FDA Approves Depressant Drug For The Annoyingly Cheerful
Artist: The Onion
LP: The Onion News Network
Yr: 2009
Song 10: Revolution Radio
Artist: Green Day
LP: Revolution Radio
Yr: 2016
Song 11: Total Hate 95
Artist: No Doubt
LP: The Beacon Street Collection
Yr: 1995
Song 12: I'm Lonely (But I Ain't That Lonely Yet)
Artist: The White Stripes
LP: Get Behind Me Satan
Yr: 2005
Song 13: Yer So Bad (Album Version)
Artist: Tom Petty
LP: Full Moon Fever
Yr: 1989
Song 14: Harvest
Artist: Ani DiFranco
LP: Revelling: Reckoning (Disc 1)
Yr: 2001
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

