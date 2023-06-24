The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
11
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. This week we welcome from Surrey, British Columbia. Singer, songwriter and storyteller, Alexis Lynn is in the house. Her new album is out entitled “Real Talk.” She’s brings us a nice mix of up-tempo dance-floor bop. Read all about her and hear her music on our page at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/alexis-lynn.

Enjoy music from Alexis Lynn, Chantil Dukart, Khu.eex, Qacung, Airjazz, Elastic Bond, Mike Paul, Jimmy Lee Young, Thunderhand Joe and the Medicine Show, Latin Vibe, Stolen Identity, Nancy Sanchez, Shauit, Yves Lambert, Graeme Jonez, Centavrvs, Aysanabee, Dan Linitie, Campo, Locos Por Juana, Redbone, Midnight Sparrows, NORTHBOUND51, Tracy Lee Nelson, Blue Mountain Tribe, Aterciopleados, Bomba Estero, Joey Stylez, Carsen Gray, Kelly Fraser, Melody McArthur, Jahkota and much much more.

Visit us on our new website at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find our all about us and our programs and visit our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.
If your playing our show, let us know, we will give you a shout our, larry@indigenousinmusic.com

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 24, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 