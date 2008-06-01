We begin with a report by MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan speaking with journalist Antony Loewenstein, who has written a book documenting how Israel uses Gaza as testing ground for its massive armaments industry. Today's feature presentation is a conversation with Journalist Ali Abunimah in an Electronic Intifada Podcast moderated by Nora Barrows-Friedman and Asa Winstanley. The matters discussed include Israel's increasing attacks on innocent Palestinians, including children, and perhaps most shocking, on the actual funeral of reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, victim of Israeli shooting. Her pallbearers were beaten in an effort to make them drop the casket.
This Week in Palestine 6-18-2023
A book documenting how Israel use Gaza as testing ground for its massive armaments industry, plus a conversation with Ali Abunimah