Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.0B.00

Published on June 25th, 2023

Juneteenth Celebration Episode

With Clips from The Young Turks and roland Martin Unfiltered

This is going to be an episode about race (and one which I ramble a bit, sorry for that, but its still a great episode), I acknowledge this point at the outset of the episode. I talk about my evolution on the topic of race, how I used to look at it and how I now see it (I think I will dedicate some more time to this topic in the future as I’ve never really discussed how my views on race have evolved in one sitting). I spend some time on the low unemployment rate in the black community, explaining why its due more to necessity than changing attitudes in the country – or so it seems. I spend more time, though, on the healing that will be required to truly overcome this race-thing problem; which I see as a great contribution to my work on this podcast.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com

Follow me on Facebook @ClassWarBattlefieldPodcast, on Twitter @VphiamerAdisOgaarwa

