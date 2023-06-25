Military spending is up around the world. Will they protect fossil fuel interests while the world burns? Australia security analyst & climate researcher Dr. Elizabeth Boulton has a very different plan. Canadian medical doctor Peter Carter heads the Climate Emergency Institute. Carter says the world climate is already tipping into disaster.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements