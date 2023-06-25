The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
people, animals & plants are suffering, dying
Weekly Program
Dr. Elizabeth Boulton, Dr. Peter Carter
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Military spending is up around the world. Will they protect fossil fuel interests while the world burns? Australia security analyst & climate researcher Dr. Elizabeth Boulton has a very different plan. Canadian medical doctor Peter Carter heads the Climate Emergency Institute. Carter says the world climate is already tipping into disaster.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements

Ecoshock 230628 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 June 25, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 230628 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 June 25, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 230628 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 June 25, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 