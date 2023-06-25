Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music



The Blind Boys of Alabama / Friendship / Echoes of the South / Single Lock Records



Dames Brown / Glory (feat. Waajeed) / Glory (feat. Waajeed) [Kelly G. Remixes] - EP / Defected Records



Orgone / Find ‘em, Fool ‘em and Forget ‘em (feat. Gina Murrell) / Find ‘em, Fool ‘em and Forget ‘em - EP / 3 Palm Records



CeeLo Green & Jack Splash / Serious / Serious - EP / Fresh Young Minds



Jeff Bradshaw / Make Some Time (feat. Eric Roberson) / Jeff Bradshaw 20 / Music Matters Entertainment under Exclusive License to The SRG/ILS Group



Bettye LaVette / Sooner Or Later (feat. Anthony Hamilton, Ray Parker Jr. & Rev. Charles Hodges) / LaVette! / Jay-Vee Inc.



Eddie Snow / Ain't That Right / Sun Records Originals: Ain't That Right / Sun Label Group



Bantu / We No Go Gree / What Is Your Breaking Point? / Soledad Productions



Criss & Ronny / La Boyona / La Boyona - Single / YT Rocket



Rhiannon Giddens / You Louisiana Man / You're the One / Nonesuch



Sean Ardoin / Kreole Rock and Soul / Louisiana Red Hot Records Best Of 2018 / Louisiana Red Hot Records



Earl St. Clair / Shout it Out / Shout it Out - Single / Circa 13 LLC



Lenny Kravitz / Rock and Roll Is Dead / Circus / Virgin Records



Vintage Trouble / Shinin' / Shinin' - Single / Vintage Trouble, LLC under exclusive licence to Cooking Vinyl Limited



Bette Smith / Sign Your Name / Sign Your Name - Single / Cleopatra Records



Robert Finley / Tell Everybody / Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound) / Easy Eye Sound



Larry Taylor / I Feel so Bad / Generations of Blues: West Side Legacy / Nola Blue Records



Jonny Benavidez / My Echo, Shadow and Me / My Echo, Shadow and Me / Timmion Records



Helene Smith / True Love Don't Grow on Trees / I Am Controlled By Your Love / Numero Group



Los Coast / Summer Samaritan / Summer Samaritan - Single / Los Coast



The New Respects / Coffee In The Morning / Coffee In The Morning / The New Respects



Water Seed / Face in the Crowd (Are You Ready) [feat. Ha-Sizzle] / Songs of the Wasteland Vol. 1 - EP / Water Seed Music Group



Carmy Love / I Just Came to Dance / I Just Came to Dance - Single / Big AC Records



Erica Falls / One Stop Shop (feat. Chali 2na) / One Stop Shop (feat. Chali 2na) - Single / Louisiana Red Hot Records



David Sooper / Be Alright / The Party Song / Octiive



Golden Sneakers International / Do You Want More? / Queens of Hip Hop, Vol. 2 / Golden Sneakers International



Yvonne Hercules / Narla's Song / Olive - EP / Trapped Animal