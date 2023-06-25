The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Other Black Music
Graybeard
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. &quot;The Other Black Music&quot; broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label

The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music

The Blind Boys of Alabama / Friendship / Echoes of the South / Single Lock Records

Dames Brown / Glory (feat. Waajeed) / Glory (feat. Waajeed) [Kelly G. Remixes] - EP / Defected Records

Orgone / Find ‘em, Fool ‘em and Forget ‘em (feat. Gina Murrell) / Find ‘em, Fool ‘em and Forget ‘em - EP / 3 Palm Records

CeeLo Green & Jack Splash / Serious / Serious - EP / Fresh Young Minds

Jeff Bradshaw / Make Some Time (feat. Eric Roberson) / Jeff Bradshaw 20 / Music Matters Entertainment under Exclusive License to The SRG/ILS Group

Bettye LaVette / Sooner Or Later (feat. Anthony Hamilton, Ray Parker Jr. & Rev. Charles Hodges) / LaVette! / Jay-Vee Inc.

Eddie Snow / Ain't That Right / Sun Records Originals: Ain't That Right / Sun Label Group

Bantu / We No Go Gree / What Is Your Breaking Point? / Soledad Productions

Criss & Ronny / La Boyona / La Boyona - Single / YT Rocket

Rhiannon Giddens / You Louisiana Man / You're the One / Nonesuch

Sean Ardoin / Kreole Rock and Soul / Louisiana Red Hot Records Best Of 2018 / Louisiana Red Hot Records

Earl St. Clair / Shout it Out / Shout it Out - Single / Circa 13 LLC

Lenny Kravitz / Rock and Roll Is Dead / Circus / Virgin Records

Vintage Trouble / Shinin' / Shinin' - Single / Vintage Trouble, LLC under exclusive licence to Cooking Vinyl Limited

Bette Smith / Sign Your Name / Sign Your Name - Single / Cleopatra Records

Robert Finley / Tell Everybody / Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound) / Easy Eye Sound

Larry Taylor / I Feel so Bad / Generations of Blues: West Side Legacy / Nola Blue Records

Jonny Benavidez / My Echo, Shadow and Me / My Echo, Shadow and Me / Timmion Records

Helene Smith / True Love Don't Grow on Trees / I Am Controlled By Your Love / Numero Group

Los Coast / Summer Samaritan / Summer Samaritan - Single / Los Coast

The New Respects / Coffee In The Morning / Coffee In The Morning / The New Respects

Water Seed / Face in the Crowd (Are You Ready) [feat. Ha-Sizzle] / Songs of the Wasteland Vol. 1 - EP / Water Seed Music Group

Carmy Love / I Just Came to Dance / I Just Came to Dance - Single / Big AC Records

Erica Falls / One Stop Shop (feat. Chali 2na) / One Stop Shop (feat. Chali 2na) - Single / Louisiana Red Hot Records

David Sooper / Be Alright / The Party Song / Octiive

Golden Sneakers International / Do You Want More? / Queens of Hip Hop, Vol. 2 / Golden Sneakers International

Yvonne Hercules / Narla's Song / Olive - EP / Trapped Animal

The Other Black Music June 25, 2023 Download Program Podcast
01:59:23 1 June 25, 2023
Richmond Virginia USA
