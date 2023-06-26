The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
11
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair
This week's Show starts with a song the Beatles (re)revived and includes a record they nicked a famous intro from. We've got two artists who were helped along by Fats Waller - one became more famous than him. Then there's the usual mayhem from some artists who should have been more famous.
Artist Title Year
Carl Perkins - Everybody's Trying To Be My Baby 1957
Fats Domino - Boogie Woogie Baby 1950
Jimmy Murphy - My Gal Dottie 1956
Pee Wee Crayton - Do Unto Others 1954
Shirley Gunter And The Flairs - Headin' Home 1956
Alex Bradford - Steal Away 1957
The Brown's Ferry Four - When He Blessed My Soul 1946
Eddie Bush - Hey Baby Doll 1959
The Griffin Brothers, Margie Day - Ace In the Hole 1952
Jenks "Tex" Carman - Hillbilly Hula 1958
Dix Hilton, Calgary Range Riders - Don't Be Blue Linda Lou 1951
Una Mae Carlisle - I'm A Good Good Woman 1944
Louis Armstrong - Ain't Misbehavin' 1938
Anna Crockett Singers - Send Your Blessing Down 1951
Nathan Abshire - Pine Grove Blues 1949
The Range Riders - Five Foot Two, Eyes Of Blue 1937
Larry Darnell - Give Me Your Love 1954
Professor Longhair - Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand 1957
Johnny Cash - Wreck of the Old '97 1957
Lew Williams - Bop Bop Ba Doo Bop 1956
The Meters - Cissy Strut 1959

00:58:00 1 June 26, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
