This week's Show starts with a song the Beatles (re)revived and includes a record they nicked a famous intro from. We've got two artists who were helped along by Fats Waller - one became more famous than him. Then there's the usual mayhem from some artists who should have been more famous.
Artist Title Year Carl Perkins - Everybody's Trying To Be My Baby 1957 Fats Domino - Boogie Woogie Baby 1950 Jimmy Murphy - My Gal Dottie 1956 Pee Wee Crayton - Do Unto Others 1954 Shirley Gunter And The Flairs - Headin' Home 1956 Alex Bradford - Steal Away 1957 The Brown's Ferry Four - When He Blessed My Soul 1946 Eddie Bush - Hey Baby Doll 1959 The Griffin Brothers, Margie Day - Ace In the Hole 1952 Jenks "Tex" Carman - Hillbilly Hula 1958 Dix Hilton, Calgary Range Riders - Don't Be Blue Linda Lou 1951 Una Mae Carlisle - I'm A Good Good Woman 1944 Louis Armstrong - Ain't Misbehavin' 1938 Anna Crockett Singers - Send Your Blessing Down 1951 Nathan Abshire - Pine Grove Blues 1949 The Range Riders - Five Foot Two, Eyes Of Blue 1937 Larry Darnell - Give Me Your Love 1954 Professor Longhair - Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand 1957 Johnny Cash - Wreck of the Old '97 1957 Lew Williams - Bop Bop Ba Doo Bop 1956 The Meters - Cissy Strut 1959