Notes: Artist Title Year

Carl Perkins - Everybody's Trying To Be My Baby 1957

Fats Domino - Boogie Woogie Baby 1950

Jimmy Murphy - My Gal Dottie 1956

Pee Wee Crayton - Do Unto Others 1954

Shirley Gunter And The Flairs - Headin' Home 1956

Alex Bradford - Steal Away 1957

The Brown's Ferry Four - When He Blessed My Soul 1946

Eddie Bush - Hey Baby Doll 1959

The Griffin Brothers, Margie Day - Ace In the Hole 1952

Jenks "Tex" Carman - Hillbilly Hula 1958

Dix Hilton, Calgary Range Riders - Don't Be Blue Linda Lou 1951

Una Mae Carlisle - I'm A Good Good Woman 1944

Louis Armstrong - Ain't Misbehavin' 1938

Anna Crockett Singers - Send Your Blessing Down 1951

Nathan Abshire - Pine Grove Blues 1949

The Range Riders - Five Foot Two, Eyes Of Blue 1937

Larry Darnell - Give Me Your Love 1954

Professor Longhair - Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand 1957

Johnny Cash - Wreck of the Old '97 1957

Lew Williams - Bop Bop Ba Doo Bop 1956

The Meters - Cissy Strut 1959