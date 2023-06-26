The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: June 25, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Malombo (Republic of South Africa)
KE GALE
MALOMBO
Kaya Record Company – 1984
3) Momo Wandel Soumah (Guinea)
AFRO BLUE
MOMO LE DOYEN
Blue Saphir - 2007
4) Ba Cissoko (Guinea)
POLITIKI
NIMISSA
Cristal Records - 2012
5) Les Yalombas (Mali)
DJANTELE
THE SONS OF SAMANDJI
Remote Records - 2022
6) Idrissa Soumaoro (Mali)
N’DEN TEDI
DIRÉ
Mieruba - 2023
7) Tidiane Koné (Mali)
KOLANKOMA (fet. Aboubacar Kisse dit Cubain)
DEMELI
Africa Productions – 2001
8) Solomane Doumbia (Mali)
FARAFINA
SÉGOU TO LAGOS
Mieruba - 2023
9) Coulibaly Tidiane (Bukina Faso)
DON SOUMANI
COULIBALY TIDIANE
Sacodis - 1978
10) Black So Man (Burkina Faso)
J’ETAIS AU PROCÉS
TOUT LE MONDE ET PERSONNE
Secousse Records - 2021
11) Youssou N’Dour (Senegal)
TAAW
IMMIGRÉS
Celluloid – 1985
12) Ceddo (Senegal)
WACIT FAAK
SANGUL
Ceddo & Africa Fete - 1996
13) Claude Ndam (Cameroon)
MONA
U NGUO YA
Sonodisc – 1989
14) Orchestre Tropicana d’Haiti (Haiti)
YOLANDE
YOLANDE
Marc Records - 1975
15) System Band (Haiti)
KONECE
COMPAS LE LEGENDE
Creon Music – 2000
16) Okuté (Cuba)
QUIERE LA RUMBA
OKUTÉ
Chulo Records – 2021
17) Grupo Estrellas Campesinas (Cuba)
MUJER DE MI PAIS
CHANGUI : THE SOUND OF GUANTANAMO
Petaluma Records – 2021
18) Trio Los Neutrales (Dominican Republic)
SUAVECITO
ELLOS CANTAN ASÍ
Amor – 1976
19) Franklin Boukaka (Congo)
MWANGA (feat. Manu Dibango)
L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO
Frémeaux & Associés – 2023
20) Ignace De Souza (Benin)
BANI WO DZO
THE GREAT UNKNOWNS: IGNACE DE SOUZA
Original Music - 1994
21) Abayomy (Brazil)
OYA! OYA!
ABRA SUE CABEÇA
Pupilo – 2014
22) Novalima (Perú)
RUPERTA (DJ Spam Remix)
COBA COBA REMIXED
Cumbancha – 2009
23) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)
COMO TÚ PRETENDES
CUATRO ESQUINAS
Plena Libre – 2023
24) Paulo Flores (Angola)
O DINHEIRO NÀO CHEGA
PERTO DO FIM
Vidisco - 1998
