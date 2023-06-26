The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Malombo (Republic of South Africa)
KE GALE
MALOMBO
Kaya Record Company – 1984

3) Momo Wandel Soumah (Guinea)
AFRO BLUE
MOMO LE DOYEN
Blue Saphir - 2007

4) Ba Cissoko (Guinea)
POLITIKI
NIMISSA
Cristal Records - 2012

5) Les Yalombas (Mali)
DJANTELE
THE SONS OF SAMANDJI
Remote Records - 2022

6) Idrissa Soumaoro (Mali)
N’DEN TEDI
DIRÉ
Mieruba - 2023

7) Tidiane Koné (Mali)
KOLANKOMA (fet. Aboubacar Kisse dit Cubain)
DEMELI
Africa Productions – 2001

8) Solomane Doumbia (Mali)
FARAFINA
SÉGOU TO LAGOS
Mieruba - 2023

9) Coulibaly Tidiane (Bukina Faso)
DON SOUMANI
COULIBALY TIDIANE
Sacodis - 1978


10) Black So Man (Burkina Faso)
J’ETAIS AU PROCÉS
TOUT LE MONDE ET PERSONNE
Secousse Records - 2021

11) Youssou N’Dour (Senegal)
TAAW
IMMIGRÉS
Celluloid – 1985

12) Ceddo (Senegal)
WACIT FAAK
SANGUL
Ceddo & Africa Fete - 1996

13) Claude Ndam (Cameroon)
MONA
U NGUO YA
Sonodisc – 1989

14) Orchestre Tropicana d’Haiti (Haiti)
YOLANDE
YOLANDE
Marc Records - 1975

15) System Band (Haiti)
KONECE
COMPAS LE LEGENDE
Creon Music – 2000

16) Okuté (Cuba)
QUIERE LA RUMBA
OKUTÉ
Chulo Records – 2021

17) Grupo Estrellas Campesinas (Cuba)
MUJER DE MI PAIS
CHANGUI : THE SOUND OF GUANTANAMO
Petaluma Records – 2021

18) Trio Los Neutrales (Dominican Republic)
SUAVECITO
ELLOS CANTAN ASÍ
Amor – 1976

19) Franklin Boukaka (Congo)
MWANGA (feat. Manu Dibango)
L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO
Frémeaux & Associés – 2023

20) Ignace De Souza (Benin)
BANI WO DZO
THE GREAT UNKNOWNS: IGNACE DE SOUZA
Original Music - 1994

21) Abayomy (Brazil)
OYA! OYA!
ABRA SUE CABEÇA
Pupilo – 2014

22) Novalima (Perú)
RUPERTA (DJ Spam Remix)
COBA COBA REMIXED
Cumbancha – 2009

23) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)
COMO TÚ PRETENDES
CUATRO ESQUINAS
Plena Libre – 2023

24) Paulo Flores (Angola)
O DINHEIRO NÀO CHEGA
PERTO DO FIM
Vidisco - 1998

Download Program Podcast
02:00:01 1 June 26, 2023
  View Script
    
 02:00:01  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 