Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Malombo (Republic of South Africa)

KE GALE

MALOMBO

Kaya Record Company – 1984



3) Momo Wandel Soumah (Guinea)

AFRO BLUE

MOMO LE DOYEN

Blue Saphir - 2007



4) Ba Cissoko (Guinea)

POLITIKI

NIMISSA

Cristal Records - 2012



5) Les Yalombas (Mali)

DJANTELE

THE SONS OF SAMANDJI

Remote Records - 2022



6) Idrissa Soumaoro (Mali)

N’DEN TEDI

DIRÉ

Mieruba - 2023



7) Tidiane Koné (Mali)

KOLANKOMA (fet. Aboubacar Kisse dit Cubain)

DEMELI

Africa Productions – 2001



8) Solomane Doumbia (Mali)

FARAFINA

SÉGOU TO LAGOS

Mieruba - 2023



9) Coulibaly Tidiane (Bukina Faso)

DON SOUMANI

COULIBALY TIDIANE

Sacodis - 1978





10) Black So Man (Burkina Faso)

J’ETAIS AU PROCÉS

TOUT LE MONDE ET PERSONNE

Secousse Records - 2021



11) Youssou N’Dour (Senegal)

TAAW

IMMIGRÉS

Celluloid – 1985



12) Ceddo (Senegal)

WACIT FAAK

SANGUL

Ceddo & Africa Fete - 1996



13) Claude Ndam (Cameroon)

MONA

U NGUO YA

Sonodisc – 1989



14) Orchestre Tropicana d’Haiti (Haiti)

YOLANDE

YOLANDE

Marc Records - 1975



15) System Band (Haiti)

KONECE

COMPAS LE LEGENDE

Creon Music – 2000



16) Okuté (Cuba)

QUIERE LA RUMBA

OKUTÉ

Chulo Records – 2021



17) Grupo Estrellas Campesinas (Cuba)

MUJER DE MI PAIS

CHANGUI : THE SOUND OF GUANTANAMO

Petaluma Records – 2021



18) Trio Los Neutrales (Dominican Republic)

SUAVECITO

ELLOS CANTAN ASÍ

Amor – 1976



19) Franklin Boukaka (Congo)

MWANGA (feat. Manu Dibango)

L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO

Frémeaux & Associés – 2023



20) Ignace De Souza (Benin)

BANI WO DZO

THE GREAT UNKNOWNS: IGNACE DE SOUZA

Original Music - 1994



21) Abayomy (Brazil)

OYA! OYA!

ABRA SUE CABEÇA

Pupilo – 2014



22) Novalima (Perú)

RUPERTA (DJ Spam Remix)

COBA COBA REMIXED

Cumbancha – 2009



23) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)

COMO TÚ PRETENDES

CUATRO ESQUINAS

Plena Libre – 2023



24) Paulo Flores (Angola)

O DINHEIRO NÀO CHEGA

PERTO DO FIM

Vidisco - 1998