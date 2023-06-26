Hibari Misora, “Whatsa Malla U” from Soba Song / Whatsa Malla - JL-50 Columbia
Hibari Misora, “Soba Song” from Soba Song / Whatsa Malla - JL 50 Columbia
Jazztronik, “The Piano” from Set Free flower records - 2003
Chu Kosaka, “ボン・ボヤージ波止場 Bon Voyage Hatoba” from ほうろう Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1975
Hikaru Utada, “Automatic” from First Love (Remastered 2014) Universal Music LLC - 1999
Mika Arisaka, “Getsumei Fuei” from Twelve Kingdoms Ending Theme "Getsumeifuei" - Single Victor
Miharu Koshi, “Capricious Salad (2021 Remastering)” from パラレリズム Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1984
izumi kobayashi, “Lazy Love” from Coconuts High +4 Universal Music LLC - 1981
Night Tempo & Junko Yagami, “みずいろの雨 (Night Tempo Showa Groove Mix)” from 八神純子 – Night Tempo presents ザ・昭和グルーヴ - Single Yamaha Music Entertainment Holdings, Inc. - 2021
Nolan Strong & The Diablos, “The Wind” from The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes (Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack) Polydor - 2021
The Velvet Underground, “I'll Be Your Mirror” from The Velvet Underground & Nico (45th Anniversary / Super Deluxe Edition) Polydor - 2012
Floraleda Sacchi & Floraleda Sacchi, “Germination - Coda, Ryuichi Sakamoto by Floraleda Sacchi (arr. for Harp by Floraleda Sacchi)” from Germination - Coda, Ryuichi Sakamoto by Floraleda Sacchi (arr. for Harp by Floraleda Sacchi) - Single Amadeus Arte - 2023