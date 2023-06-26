The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor

Wailing Souls, “Fire House Rock”
from Fire House Rock
Greensleeves Records - 1981

Prince Jammy, “Martian Encounter”
from Destroys the Invaders
Greensleeves Records - 2007

Hollie Cook, “Kush Kween (feat. Jah9)”
from Happy Hour
Merge Records - 2022

Janelle Monáe, “Know Better”
from The Age of Pleasure
Bad Boy Records - 2023

Haong Thuy Linh, “See Tinh - Cucak Remix”
from See Tinh - Cucak Remix
unknown

Otis Redding, “She's All Right”
from Remember Me
Stax - 1992

Souls of Mischief, “93 'Til Infinity (LP Instrumental)”
from 93 'Til Infinity (The Remixes)
RCA/Legacy - 2014

Amit Trivedi, “Gal Mitthi Mitthi”
from Aisha (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. - 2010

Lehmber Hussainpuri, “Bishani”
from Chalakiyan
Serious Records & Ent. Limited - 2006

Izumi Yukimura, “Jambalaya”
from 78 rpm record
Victor

Izumi Yukimura, “Till I Waltz Again With You”
from 78 rpm
Victor

Grace Amemiya, “Apple Song”
from China Night / Apple Song 78rpm
Columbia

Peggy Hayama, “My Foolish Heart”
from 78 rpm record
King Record

Tzuzuko Sugawara, “Toraji”
from Toraji / Arirang - C-3119 78rpm
Taihei

Tzuzuko Sugawara, “Arirang”
from Toraji / Arirang - C-3119 78rpm
Taihei

Hibari Misora, “Whatsa Malla U”
from Soba Song / Whatsa Malla - JL-50
Columbia

Hibari Misora, “Soba Song”
from Soba Song / Whatsa Malla - JL 50
Columbia

Jazztronik, “The Piano”
from Set Free
flower records - 2003

Chu Kosaka, “ボン・ボヤージ波止場 Bon Voyage Hatoba”
from ほうろう
Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1975

Hikaru Utada, “Automatic”
from First Love (Remastered 2014)
Universal Music LLC - 1999

Mika Arisaka, “Getsumei Fuei”
from Twelve Kingdoms Ending Theme "Getsumeifuei" - Single
Victor

Miharu Koshi, “Capricious Salad (2021 Remastering)”
from パラレリズム
Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1984

izumi kobayashi, “Lazy Love”
from Coconuts High +4
Universal Music LLC - 1981

Night Tempo & Junko Yagami, “みずいろの雨 (Night Tempo Showa Groove Mix)”
from 八神純子 – Night Tempo presents ザ・昭和グルーヴ - Single
Yamaha Music Entertainment Holdings, Inc. - 2021

Nolan Strong & The Diablos, “The Wind”
from The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes (Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Polydor - 2021

The Velvet Underground, “I'll Be Your Mirror”
from The Velvet Underground & Nico (45th Anniversary / Super Deluxe Edition)
Polydor - 2012

Floraleda Sacchi & Floraleda Sacchi, “Germination - Coda, Ryuichi Sakamoto by Floraleda Sacchi (arr. for Harp by Floraleda Sacchi)”
from Germination - Coda, Ryuichi Sakamoto by Floraleda Sacchi (arr. for Harp by Floraleda Sacchi) - Single
Amadeus Arte - 2023

01:58:40 1 June 26, 2023
wrir studios
