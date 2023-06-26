Notes:

Wailing Souls, “Fire House Rock”

from Fire House Rock

Greensleeves Records - 1981



Prince Jammy, “Martian Encounter”

from Destroys the Invaders

Greensleeves Records - 2007



Hollie Cook, “Kush Kween (feat. Jah9)”

from Happy Hour

Merge Records - 2022



Janelle Monáe, “Know Better”

from The Age of Pleasure

Bad Boy Records - 2023



Haong Thuy Linh, “See Tinh - Cucak Remix”

from See Tinh - Cucak Remix

unknown



Otis Redding, “She's All Right”

from Remember Me

Stax - 1992



Souls of Mischief, “93 'Til Infinity (LP Instrumental)”

from 93 'Til Infinity (The Remixes)

RCA/Legacy - 2014



Amit Trivedi, “Gal Mitthi Mitthi”

from Aisha (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. - 2010



Lehmber Hussainpuri, “Bishani”

from Chalakiyan

Serious Records & Ent. Limited - 2006



Izumi Yukimura, “Jambalaya”

from 78 rpm record

Victor



Izumi Yukimura, “Till I Waltz Again With You”

from 78 rpm

Victor



Grace Amemiya, “Apple Song”

from China Night / Apple Song 78rpm

Columbia



Peggy Hayama, “My Foolish Heart”

from 78 rpm record

King Record



Tzuzuko Sugawara, “Toraji”

from Toraji / Arirang - C-3119 78rpm

Taihei



Tzuzuko Sugawara, “Arirang”

from Toraji / Arirang - C-3119 78rpm

Taihei



Hibari Misora, “Whatsa Malla U”

from Soba Song / Whatsa Malla - JL-50

Columbia



Hibari Misora, “Soba Song”

from Soba Song / Whatsa Malla - JL 50

Columbia



Jazztronik, “The Piano”

from Set Free

flower records - 2003



Chu Kosaka, “ボン・ボヤージ波止場 Bon Voyage Hatoba”

from ほうろう

Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1975



Hikaru Utada, “Automatic”

from First Love (Remastered 2014)

Universal Music LLC - 1999



Mika Arisaka, “Getsumei Fuei”

from Twelve Kingdoms Ending Theme "Getsumeifuei" - Single

Victor



Miharu Koshi, “Capricious Salad (2021 Remastering)”

from パラレリズム

Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1984



izumi kobayashi, “Lazy Love”

from Coconuts High +4

Universal Music LLC - 1981



Night Tempo & Junko Yagami, “みずいろの雨 (Night Tempo Showa Groove Mix)”

from 八神純子 – Night Tempo presents ザ・昭和グルーヴ - Single

Yamaha Music Entertainment Holdings, Inc. - 2021



Nolan Strong & The Diablos, “The Wind”

from The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes (Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Polydor - 2021



The Velvet Underground, “I'll Be Your Mirror”

from The Velvet Underground & Nico (45th Anniversary / Super Deluxe Edition)

Polydor - 2012



Floraleda Sacchi & Floraleda Sacchi, “Germination - Coda, Ryuichi Sakamoto by Floraleda Sacchi (arr. for Harp by Floraleda Sacchi)”

from Germination - Coda, Ryuichi Sakamoto by Floraleda Sacchi (arr. for Harp by Floraleda Sacchi) - Single

Amadeus Arte - 2023

