Sips, Suds, & Smokes
CBC 2023 Wrap Up
SUDS Episode – The Craft Brewers Conference for 2023 came back to Nashville. Back as in it was in Nashville another year and everyone had so much fun, they returned to Nashville. This is that moment where brewers gather and bring beer that may not always be served outside of taproom. Lots of great beer, questionable bathing habits, and facial hair that is out of control.
Producers: Good ol Boy Dave and Good ol Gal Julieanna
Ya’ll enjoying that beer
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Barger, Good ol Boy Mike, Rev. Mark, and Good ol Gal Julieanna
SUDS Episode – The Craft Brewers Conference for 2023 came back to Nashville. Back as in it was in Nashville another year and everyone had so much fun, they returned to Nashville. This is that moment where brewers gather and bring beer that may not always be served outside of taproom. Lots of great beer, questionable bathing habits, and facial hair that is out of control. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:
8:30 Payout – DIPA with YCH 301 and HBC 586 hops. 7.5% ABV Bearded Iris Brewing Nashville TN and Pinthouse Brewing Austin Texas collaboration with Yakima Chief hops Yakima, WA SUDS-3

13:50 Maibock – double decocted, hopped with Tettnanger, and lagered for 11 weeks in neutral oak barrels. 7.5% ABV. Barrique Brewing and Blending Nashville, TN and Bierstadt Lagerhaus Denver, CO. SUDS-5

26:18 Petrin 11 Polotmavy Czech amber lager – brewed with 100% Czech ingredients. 4.4% ABV. Schilling Beer Company Littleton, NH SUDS-3

31:33 Phone a Friend pale ale – brewed with Chinook, Riwaka, and Pacific Sunrise CGX Cryogenic Lupulin Pellets. 5% ABV Jackalope Brewing Company Nashville, TN and MadTree Brewing Company Cinncinnati, OH SUDS-2

42:23 Ninja Star Kisses DDH NEIPA – wheat IPA double dry-hopped with Citra, Sabro and Moteuka hops. 7.6% ABV Arkane Aleworks, Largo, FL SUDS-2

48:26 Grodziskie – Polish-style smoked beer with oak smoked wheat. Wallenpaupack Brewing Company Hawley, PA SUDS-4
Episode 522
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
June 26, 2023
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
