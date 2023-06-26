The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
and the hubris of geo-engineering
Weekly Program
Naomi Klein, author of This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate
Geo-engineering the atmosphere is gaining fans as a quick and dirty way to reduce global warming. Naomi Klein addressed the World Social Forum in Dakar, Senegal, in 2011 about the hubris and the risks of geo-engineering - and how social movements must change the stories we tell each other about culture change and about the earth.
Naomi Klein recording by Elena McMaster of 3CR Radio in Melbourne; production for Women on the Line by Elanor McInerny; adaptation and update for WINGS by Frieda Werden. Women on the Line Theme Music, Slide Show at Free University by Le Tigre.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service is a weekly series of public affairs programs by and about women around the world. It is distributed to community radio stations in several countries, To subscribe or pitch content, email wings@wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:28:57 1 June 26, 2023
Dakar, Senegal; Melbourne, Australia; Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:57  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 