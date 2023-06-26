WINGS #11-23 Naomi Klein on Climate Solutions

Subtitle: and the hubris of geo-engineering

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Naomi Klein, author of This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate

Summary: Geo-engineering the atmosphere is gaining fans as a quick and dirty way to reduce global warming. Naomi Klein addressed the World Social Forum in Dakar, Senegal, in 2011 about the hubris and the risks of geo-engineering - and how social movements must change the stories we tell each other about culture change and about the earth.

Credits: Naomi Klein recording by Elena McMaster of 3CR Radio in Melbourne; production for Women on the Line by Elanor McInerny; adaptation and update for WINGS by Frieda Werden. Women on the Line Theme Music, Slide Show at Free University by Le Tigre.

Notes: WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service is a weekly series of public affairs programs by and about women around the world. It is distributed to community radio stations in several countries, To subscribe or pitch content, email wings@wings.org



