AUS NGO Aids Queer Ugandan Refugees + global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 6-26-23

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: David Ayllife; unidentified gay Ugandan in Kenya’s Kakuma Refugee Camp.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Summary: Queers escaping Uganda find no solace in Kenya (produced by BARRY McKAY, with music by TALENTED UGANDAN KUCHUS produced by BRAVO BRYANS) … and in “NewsWrap” (reported this week by KALYN HARDMAN & DAVID HUNT and produced by BRIAN DeSHAZOR), marriage equality comes to Estonia, Eswatini’s Sexual and Gender Minorities win legal recognition, Cameroon and The Congo ban LGBTQ T.V., anti-queer city officials fail to block Daegu, South Korea’s annual Queer Cultural Festival, U.S. federal judges rule against trans youth gender affirming care bans in Arkansas and Indiana, and another U.S. judge protects Utah queens’ freedom of drag.

Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Kalyn Hardman & David Hunt and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Additional material: Sir Ian McKellen; Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: from Disney’s original “Pinocchio”; Steely Dan; Talented Ugandan Kuchus produced by Bravo Bryans.



Notes: In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!

* * * * * P L E A S E ! * * * * *

$350 for our 35 YEARS?

How about $35?

Now more than ever, your financial support of our charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)

By check:

Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out

P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA

Online:

This Way Out DONATE

[www.thiswayout.org]

Thank you

Know anyone with a car to donate?

https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out



