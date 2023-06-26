Notes: Hey Listeners,



So over 15 years since my son Henry and I pitched our first idea for a show, Generation Gap, we are back. Henry is visiting from his home in Brooklyn and he’s taking over the studio. Should be fun and different than a normal MIGFS episode. Keep it tuner here and enjoy!



The Haberdasher



Bob Martin My Father Painted Houses Seabrook Worried Songs

Mark Heard Mercy of the Flame Dry Bones Dance pastemusic.com

Rhythmics 2STEPS (feat. 8485) 2STEPS (feat. 8485) - Single HELIX TEARS

escxpe What Do You Want single self

Paprika Brain Rot single self

Early Fern Milkweed Perpetual Care Métron Records

Romance Believe In My Hour of Weakness I Found a Sweetness self

underscores Tongue in cheek boneyard aka fearmonger underscores

Nosgov Grimey 2Mg Nosgov

Disciples of the Roundabout Only the Ordinary is Extraordinary Pilgrimage to Oxygen Footprint Next Year's Snow

thanks god FUCK BOY ULTRAVIOLENCE Dismiss Yourself

James Ferraro XIII Terminus self

Jane Remover Backoff!! single self

patient I Can Act Quite Cold (feat. Ons13) I Can Act Quite Cold (feat. Ons13) - Single patient productions

Donor Youve Got My Style All Over Your Body Adele Dismiss Yourself

Nyotaimori Nicole Zero Sugar self

Rat Jesu Concrete (feat. PK Shellboy) Prepared To Die Drixxo Lords

Puppet Sheep selected works self

DJ Recode Helena single self

DJ Recode Remedy single Self

Audrey Waypoint Movie Crisis self

Ellwood No Worries single self

mcvert Vice Versa Single self

#ff85f7 Crystal444 Cybertrance self

mcvert and mcthe rockstar No Falling in Love single self

Da.waune Stres Me Out single self

Black Kray T4li (Graq 2 Gberia) City of Crows Black Krayy

