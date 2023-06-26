The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
The Haberdasher with Henry Ilnicky Sittin' In
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
So over 15 years since my son Henry and I pitched our first idea for a show, Generation Gap, we are back. Henry is visiting from his home in Brooklyn and he’s taking over the studio. Should be fun and different than a normal MIGFS episode. Keep it tuner here and enjoy!

Bob Martin My Father Painted Houses Seabrook Worried Songs
Mark Heard Mercy of the Flame Dry Bones Dance pastemusic.com
Rhythmics 2STEPS (feat. 8485) 2STEPS (feat. 8485) - Single HELIX TEARS
escxpe What Do You Want single self
Paprika Brain Rot single self
Early Fern Milkweed Perpetual Care Métron Records
Romance Believe In My Hour of Weakness I Found a Sweetness self
underscores Tongue in cheek boneyard aka fearmonger underscores
Nosgov Grimey 2Mg Nosgov
Disciples of the Roundabout Only the Ordinary is Extraordinary Pilgrimage to Oxygen Footprint Next Year's Snow
thanks god FUCK BOY ULTRAVIOLENCE Dismiss Yourself
James Ferraro XIII Terminus self
Jane Remover Backoff!! single self
patient I Can Act Quite Cold (feat. Ons13) I Can Act Quite Cold (feat. Ons13) - Single patient productions
Donor Youve Got My Style All Over Your Body Adele Dismiss Yourself
Nyotaimori Nicole Zero Sugar self
Rat Jesu Concrete (feat. PK Shellboy) Prepared To Die Drixxo Lords
Puppet Sheep selected works self
DJ Recode Helena single self
DJ Recode Remedy single Self
Audrey Waypoint Movie Crisis self
Ellwood No Worries single self
mcvert Vice Versa Single self
#ff85f7 Crystal444 Cybertrance self
mcvert and mcthe rockstar No Falling in Love single self
Da.waune Stres Me Out single self
Black Kray T4li (Graq 2 Gberia) City of Crows Black Krayy

02:00:00 1 June 26, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
