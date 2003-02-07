The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
Redwoods Retirement Center in Mill Valley, CA (TUC Archives)
Weekly Program
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
When I joined Seniors for Peace at their second ever rally for peace in Iraq on February 7, 2003, I did not dream that 20 years later they would still be coming out every Friday from 4 to 5 pm to the busy intersection near their home. Undaunted - even by hostility - they have called for peace in all the subsequent wars since then.

Among those who I met in 2003 was a survivor of the firebombing of Dresden and a Red Cross worker in London who saw the young men dead on both sides and still mourned their loss of life.

I’m honoring them now - 20 years later - for the work they have continued and expanded since then.
Their website is www.mvseniorsforpeace.org/

TUC_230627_seniors_for_peace Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Feb. 7, 2003
Redwood Retirement Center, Mill Valley
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 