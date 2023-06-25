The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
11
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Desert blues from the Tamasheq and Wodaabe ethnic groups; more of the brilliant new album by Ghana's Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy; Jantra's astro-Nubian electronica; the music of Kiltro, who are making their Richmond debut this week; new Andean music from the Ecuadorian Kichwa band Humazapas; the Andean side of Peruvian chicha
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Tinariwen | Mali-Algeria | Arajghiniye | Amatssou | Wedge | 2023
Andal Sukabe | Niger | Debbo | Debbo - Single | Sahel Sounds | 2023
Etran Finatawa | Niger | Alghalem Taxat | Desert Crossroads | Riverboat | 2008

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids | USA-Ghana | Tinoge Ya Ta'a Ba, parts 1 & 2 (feat Guy One) | Tinoge Ya Ta'a Ba - Single | Philophon | 2017
Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy | Ghana-Germany | This Is Bolga! | O Yinne! | Philophon | 2023

Linda Ayupuka | Ghana | Annebooy (radio edit) | Annebooy - Single | Mais Um | 2022
Jantra | Sudan | Makhafi | Synthesized Sudan: Astro-Nubian Electronic Jaglara Sounds From The Fashaga Underground | Ostinato | 2023
Nozinja | South Africa | Tsekeleke | Lodge | Warp | 2015
Tshetsha Boys | South Africa | Uya Kwihi Ka Rose | Shangaan Electro: New Wave Dance Music From South Africa | Honest Jon's | 2010

Kiltro | USA-Chile | If I Lead | Creatures Of Habit | self-released | 2019
Kiltro | USA-Chile | Cuchito | Underbelly | self-released | 2023
Kiltro | USA-Chile | Guanáco | Underbelly | self-released | 2023
Kiltro | USA-Chile | The Hustle | Creatures Of Habit | self-released | 2019

Javier Arce & Lagartijeando | Costa Rica-Argentina | Vuelo Por La Pampa | single | self-released | 2018
Humazapas | Ecuador | Romero Llullu Sisa | Sara Mama | AYA | 2023
Timpana | Bolivia | Pájaro | Gwandena | Sounds & Colours | 2022
Chico Trujillo | Chile | Alturas (feat Banda Wiracocha) | Reina De Todas Las Fiestas | Barbes | 2015
Gepe | Chile | Melipilla | Estilo Libre | Quemasucabeza | 2015

Sonido Gallo Negro | México | Valicha | Sendero Mistico | Glitterbeat | 2014
Nikanor | Perú-Chile-Colombia-Belgium | Condor Blanco | Bajo El Sol | Rebel Up | 2020
Los Shapis | Perú | El Serranito | Los Indiscutibles | Horóscopo | 1983
Los Bilbao | Perú | Zelenita Del Año 2000 | Zelenita Del Año 2000 - Single | Lider | 1971

Download Program Podcast
01:59:32 1 June 25, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:32  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 