June 25, 2023: Creatures of habit

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Summary: Desert blues from the Tamasheq and Wodaabe ethnic groups; more of the brilliant new album by Ghana's Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy; Jantra's astro-Nubian electronica; the music of Kiltro, who are making their Richmond debut this week; new Andean music from the Ecuadorian Kichwa band Humazapas; the Andean side of Peruvian chicha

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Tinariwen | Mali-Algeria | Arajghiniye | Amatssou | Wedge | 2023

Andal Sukabe | Niger | Debbo | Debbo - Single | Sahel Sounds | 2023

Etran Finatawa | Niger | Alghalem Taxat | Desert Crossroads | Riverboat | 2008



Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids | USA-Ghana | Tinoge Ya Ta'a Ba, parts 1 & 2 (feat Guy One) | Tinoge Ya Ta'a Ba - Single | Philophon | 2017

Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy | Ghana-Germany | This Is Bolga! | O Yinne! | Philophon | 2023



Linda Ayupuka | Ghana | Annebooy (radio edit) | Annebooy - Single | Mais Um | 2022

Jantra | Sudan | Makhafi | Synthesized Sudan: Astro-Nubian Electronic Jaglara Sounds From The Fashaga Underground | Ostinato | 2023

Nozinja | South Africa | Tsekeleke | Lodge | Warp | 2015

Tshetsha Boys | South Africa | Uya Kwihi Ka Rose | Shangaan Electro: New Wave Dance Music From South Africa | Honest Jon's | 2010



Kiltro | USA-Chile | If I Lead | Creatures Of Habit | self-released | 2019

Kiltro | USA-Chile | Cuchito | Underbelly | self-released | 2023

Kiltro | USA-Chile | Guanáco | Underbelly | self-released | 2023

Kiltro | USA-Chile | The Hustle | Creatures Of Habit | self-released | 2019



Javier Arce & Lagartijeando | Costa Rica-Argentina | Vuelo Por La Pampa | single | self-released | 2018

Humazapas | Ecuador | Romero Llullu Sisa | Sara Mama | AYA | 2023

Timpana | Bolivia | Pájaro | Gwandena | Sounds & Colours | 2022

Chico Trujillo | Chile | Alturas (feat Banda Wiracocha) | Reina De Todas Las Fiestas | Barbes | 2015

Gepe | Chile | Melipilla | Estilo Libre | Quemasucabeza | 2015



Sonido Gallo Negro | México | Valicha | Sendero Mistico | Glitterbeat | 2014

Nikanor | Perú-Chile-Colombia-Belgium | Condor Blanco | Bajo El Sol | Rebel Up | 2020

Los Shapis | Perú | El Serranito | Los Indiscutibles | Horóscopo | 1983

Los Bilbao | Perú | Zelenita Del Año 2000 | Zelenita Del Año 2000 - Single | Lider | 1971



