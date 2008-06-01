A conversation on the so-called IHRA definition of antisemitism

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, presenting Lara Friedman, Yousef Munayyer, and Emma Saltzberg

Summary: Our feature presentation focuses on an examination of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of Anti-Semitism through a conversation that Lara Friedman moderates with Yousef Munayyer and Emma Saltzberg. The most recent definition which has taken root is the controversial International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. There is a current campaign to codify this definition in law. Such legislation is now before the Massachusetts House and Senate and is being fought by a network of pro-Palestinian organizations. By design, the IHRA definition’s focus on branding criticism of Israel as antisemitic makes it a tool to silence critics of Israel and shield the Israeli government from accountability. It fails to identify the true nature of antisemitism or its root causes in white supremacy.

Notes: This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland.




