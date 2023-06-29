Julia Loktev

Subtitle: A show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows.

Summary: Welcome to "The Radio Art Hour," a show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio. "The Radio Art Hour" draws from the Wave Farm Broadcast Radio Art Archive, an online resource that aims to identify, coalesce, and celebrate historical and contemporary international radio artworks made by artists around the world, created specifically for terrestrial AM/FM broadcast, whether it be via commercial, public, community, or independent transmission. Come on a journey with us as radio artists explore broadcast radio space through poetic resuscitations and playful celebrations/subversions of the complex relationship between senders and receivers in this hour of radio about radio as an art form. "The Radio Art Hour" features introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and from Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows Karen Werner, Andy Stuhl, Jess Speer, and Jos Alejandro Rivera. The Conet Project's recordings of numbers radio stations serve as interstitial sounds. Go to wavefarm.org for more information about "The Radio Art Hour" and Wave Farm's Radio Art Archive.

Credits: "Voiceage" by Julia Loktev, is featured today, introduced by Wave Farm Radio Art Fellow Andy Stuhl. Voiceage was produced in 1990 by Loktev, who would go on to become an internationally acclaimed filmmaker. At the turn of the nineties, though, Loktev was a student at McGill University and the host of a radio show called Curiouser and Curiousear on campus-community station CKUT. Loktevs show gave her a platform to produce experimental audio productions that hovered between documentary and scripted work. For Voiceage, Loktev visited nursing homes around Montreal with a tape recorder. She cut, spliced, and manipulated these tapes along with music and other samples to shape a reflection on aging as a sonic process. Loktev later said of the piece, I was interested in memory, music and how age wears on the voice " we talk about the face but rarely the voice " and theres a little snippet in the piece that includes an older Bette Davis in dialogue with her younger self. Introduced by Wave Farm Radio Artist Fellow 2021/2022, Andy Stuhl.

Notes: Wave Farm is a non-profit arts organization driven by experimentation with broadcast media and the airwaves. A pioneer of the Transmission Arts genre, Wave Farm programs provide access to transmission technologies and support artists and organizations that engage with media as an art form. Major activities include the Wave Farm Artist Residency Program; Transmission Art Archive; WGXC 90.7-FM: Radio for Open Ears, a creative community radio station based in New Yorks Upper Hudson Valley; a Fiscal Sponsorship program; and the Media Arts Assistance Fund in partnership with NYSCA Electronic Media/Film. EVERGREEN EPISODE 126.



