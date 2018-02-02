TBR 230630 - Bite My Bit!*

Subtitle: Bite My Bit!*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Summary: This week’s archive radio show celebrates Rainier Avenue Radio’s very first fund drive by replaying the very first show ever to air on RAR — called Bite My Bit! This show features the new censorship regime, the Toothless Old Grandpa gives us a rundown on the latest iteration of a witch hunt, we reflect on the good old days, we consider the feds ‘broken window’ theory of enforcement, and for the feature piece we take a bite out of bit coins.



Scorched earth radio. Only here on the Thunderbolt!

Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.



You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/



You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt



The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on February 2nd, 2018



———————————————————



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID / Show Intro

Music: Mike Oldfield

00:00—01:57



Let the Censorship Begin!

Music: Moog Cookbook — The Bobs

01:56—09:18



Witch Hunt 2018

(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)

Music: Moog Cookbook — Davie Allan & The Arrows

09:18—17:08



Bite My Bit!

Music: Béla Fleck & the Flecktones — Dieter Zimmermann — Moog Cookbook

17:08—27:14



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

27:14—27:44



Rainier Avenue Radio Promo

27:43—31:33



The Good Old Days / Broken Window Theory

Music: Moog Cookbook — Dread Zeppelin

31:34—43:27



———————————————————



Music Intro

43:25—43:40



The Race 2003 - Tomcraft On Yello Remix

by Yello

43:38—50:10



Electrified II

by Yello

50:09—52:57



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

52:56—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Intro

0:00—0:19



Frautonium Intro

by Yello

0:17—1:27



Tied Up In Gear

by Yello

1:23—5:22



Credits

5:12—6:00



