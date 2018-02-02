The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Bite My Bit!*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s archive radio show celebrates Rainier Avenue Radio’s very first fund drive by replaying the very first show ever to air on RAR — called Bite My Bit! This show features the new censorship regime, the Toothless Old Grandpa gives us a rundown on the latest iteration of a witch hunt, we reflect on the good old days, we consider the feds ‘broken window’ theory of enforcement, and for the feature piece we take a bite out of bit coins.

Scorched earth radio. Only here on the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on February 2nd, 2018

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID / Show Intro
Music: Mike Oldfield
00:00—01:57

Let the Censorship Begin!
Music: Moog Cookbook — The Bobs
01:56—09:18

Witch Hunt 2018
(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)
Music: Moog Cookbook — Davie Allan & The Arrows
09:18—17:08

Bite My Bit!
Music: Béla Fleck & the Flecktones — Dieter Zimmermann — Moog Cookbook
17:08—27:14

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:14—27:44

Rainier Avenue Radio Promo
27:43—31:33

The Good Old Days / Broken Window Theory
Music: Moog Cookbook — Dread Zeppelin
31:34—43:27

———————————————————

Music Intro
43:25—43:40

The Race 2003 - Tomcraft On Yello Remix
by Yello
43:38—50:10

Electrified II
by Yello
50:09—52:57

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:56—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:19

Frautonium Intro
by Yello
0:17—1:27

Tied Up In Gear
by Yello
1:23—5:22

Credits
5:12—6:00

TBR 230630 - Bite My Bit!* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 June 28, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
TBR 230630 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 June 28, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 13 Download File...
 