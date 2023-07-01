We play both kinds of music, Country and Western. The Mavericks' guitarist Raul Malo drops Say Less , an instrumental album of twangy goodness, Plus, Bokani Dyer's S. African Afrobeat while Five Alarm Funk and Cimafunk get the funk out. Drop in on your world from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Bokani Dyer - Move On Raul Malo - Cosa's Cumbia INST Ezra Kwizera - Motema CANCON Five Alarm Funk - Wake The Funk Up CANCON Cimafunk - Beat Con Flow Rita Morar & Adrian Sherwood - Suno (Hear My Voice) La Chinaca - Juegos Malosos (Wicked Game) Etran De L'Air - Toubouk Ine Chinhoussay Sara Tavares - Poka Terra Axel Krygier - Hombre De Piedra Kobo Town - Carnival Of The Ghosts CANCON Tambino - NY Daze Fimber Bravo - Can't Control Me Los Tiki Phantoms - Norah INST