Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
We play both kinds of music, Country and Western. The Mavericks' guitarist Raul Malo drops Say Less , an instrumental album of twangy goodness, Plus, Bokani Dyer's S. African Afrobeat while Five Alarm Funk and Cimafunk get the funk out. Drop in on your world from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Bokani Dyer - Move On
Raul Malo - Cosa's Cumbia INST
Ezra Kwizera - Motema CANCON
Five Alarm Funk - Wake The Funk Up CANCON
Cimafunk - Beat Con Flow
Rita Morar & Adrian Sherwood - Suno (Hear My Voice)
La Chinaca - Juegos Malosos (Wicked Game)
Etran De L'Air - Toubouk Ine Chinhoussay
Sara Tavares - Poka Terra
Axel Krygier - Hombre De Piedra
Kobo Town - Carnival Of The Ghosts CANCON
Tambino - NY Daze
Fimber Bravo - Can't Control Me
Los Tiki Phantoms - Norah INST

59:40

World Beat Canada Radio July 1 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:40 1 June 27, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:40  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 