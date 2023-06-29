The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Latin Waves
Revolution at Point Zero
Weekly Program
Silvia Federici
 latinwaves@gmail.com  Contact Contributor
Latin Waves host Sylvia Richardson speaks to Silvia Federici about her latest book: Revolution at Point Zero: Housework, Reproduction, and Feminist Struggle. The struggle to make visible how the Capitalist system depends on the unwaged reproductive labour of women. How the revolution must include both the liberation of men and women from exploitation. She speaks of the challenges, victories and alternatives. Silvia Federici is a feminist writer, teacher, and militant. In 1972, she was cofounder of the International Feminist Collective, which launched the Wages for Housework campaign internationally.

Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per month.
https://latinwavesmedia.com/wordpress/
Revolution at Point Zero
00:28:50 1 June 29, 2023
Vancouver Studios www.latinwavesmedia.com
