Summary: Latin Waves host Sylvia Richardson speaks to Silvia Federici about her latest book: Revolution at Point Zero: Housework, Reproduction, and Feminist Struggle. The struggle to make visible how the Capitalist system depends on the unwaged reproductive labour of women. How the revolution must include both the liberation of men and women from exploitation. She speaks of the challenges, victories and alternatives. Silvia Federici is a feminist writer, teacher, and militant. In 1972, she was cofounder of the International Feminist Collective, which launched the Wages for Housework campaign internationally.



