International news and opinion, shortwave, Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Voice of Russia
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and George Galloway.
This week's show features stories from Germany, France, NHK Japan, Cuba, and George Galloway.
From GERMANY- As the UN Security Council urged Israel and Palestine to roll back the current level of violence, a DW reporter spoke with people on both sides of the conflict. A study has found that the world's forests are still disappearing at an increasing rate.

From FRANCE- France is experiencing riots across the country in protest of a policeman killing a 17 year old for a driving infraction.

From JAPAN- US Treasury Secretary Yellen plans to travel to China next month. As the release of radioactive waste water from the Fukushima nuclear reactors into the Pacific Ocean is imminent, final safety checks are underway. India has sent a warship to Vietnam as a gift.

From CUBA- The Indian government took great offense at former US President Obama questioning human rights in India. Then A Viewpoint on the Summit For a New Global Financing Pact held in Paris this week.

From GEORGE GALLOWAY- George spoke with retired US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor about why the Wagner military forces headed to Moscow- Western media universally reported it as an attempted coup to force regime change.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

