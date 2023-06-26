Summary: Phil Taylor interviews Sid Ryan, who was to be the chair of the Toronto meeting for Dimitri Lascaris' lecture in Toronto. Ryan criticizes the UCC and other organizations which prevented Torontonians from hearing a call for a negotiated peace in Ukraine.



Ryan also decries the sending of endless arms and money to Ukraine, because Ukraine has virtually no chance of winning the war.



Dimitri wants Canadians to consider the large number of Ukrainians that have perished so far in the conflict and the many more who will do so if the war continues. Canadians should be grateful of the chance to hear Dimitri.



For his part, Phil Taylor describes the pro-war position of the Trudeau government as "tunnel vision." It can't seem to consider the view of Lascaris and the peace movement in Canada to change course and seek a negotiated end to the war.