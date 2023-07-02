There's a lot of hambone this week - and it's nothing to do with food. The blues, a funky game, some sizzling slide guitar from a guy named hambone, it's all of those. We've also got one of the first electric slide guitarists, Bob Dunn and some sizzling rock & roll guitar licks recorded in 1947 by George Freeman who is still performing and making records today.
Artist - Title Year Paul Williams and his Band feat.Jimmy Brown - Hello 1955 Stick McGhee - Blues Mixture 1949 State Street Swingers & Mary Mack - Don't Tear My Clothes No. 2 1937 Alex Hill - Back Beats 1934 The Maddox Brothers & Rose - I'm a Little Red Caboose 1953 The Dixie Hummingbirds - If You Travel This Road 1964 Alton Ellis & the Flames - Cry Tough 1967 Little Caesar - Chains of Love Have Disappeared 1952 Todd Rhodes - Pot Likker 1949 The Browns - I Heard The Bluebirds Sing 1957 Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Texas Hambone Blues 1936 Hambone Willie Newbern - Roll and Tumble Blues 1929 Little Booker - Doing The Ham Bone 1954 Joe Morris - Boogie Woogie Joe 1947 Mahalia Jackson - Shall I Meet You Over Yonder 1950 Janis Martin - Love Me to Pieces 1956 Ruth Brown - Daddy, Daddy 1952 Howlin' Wolf - Three Hundred Pounds Of Joy 1963 Little Richard - Hey Hey Hey Hey 1957 Red Norvo - Bughouse 1935