Episode 142, July 2, 2023 A fun romp thru the forgotten history of popular music

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Summary: There's a lot of hambone this week - and it's nothing to do with food. The blues, a funky game, some sizzling slide guitar from a guy named hambone, it's all of those. We've also got one of the first electric slide guitarists, Bob Dunn and some sizzling rock & roll guitar licks recorded in 1947 by George Freeman who is still performing and making records today.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title Year

Paul Williams and his Band feat.Jimmy Brown - Hello 1955

Stick McGhee - Blues Mixture 1949

State Street Swingers & Mary Mack - Don't Tear My Clothes No. 2 1937

Alex Hill - Back Beats 1934

The Maddox Brothers & Rose - I'm a Little Red Caboose 1953

The Dixie Hummingbirds - If You Travel This Road 1964

Alton Ellis & the Flames - Cry Tough 1967

Little Caesar - Chains of Love Have Disappeared 1952

Todd Rhodes - Pot Likker 1949

The Browns - I Heard The Bluebirds Sing 1957

Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Texas Hambone Blues 1936

Hambone Willie Newbern - Roll and Tumble Blues 1929

Little Booker - Doing The Ham Bone 1954

Joe Morris - Boogie Woogie Joe 1947

Mahalia Jackson - Shall I Meet You Over Yonder 1950

Janis Martin - Love Me to Pieces 1956

Ruth Brown - Daddy, Daddy 1952

Howlin' Wolf - Three Hundred Pounds Of Joy 1963

Little Richard - Hey Hey Hey Hey 1957

Red Norvo - Bughouse 1935



