Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair
There's a lot of hambone this week - and it's nothing to do with food. The blues, a funky game, some sizzling slide guitar from a guy named hambone, it's all of those. We've also got one of the first electric slide guitarists, Bob Dunn and some sizzling rock & roll guitar licks recorded in 1947 by George Freeman who is still performing and making records today.
Artist - Title Year
Paul Williams and his Band feat.Jimmy Brown - Hello 1955
Stick McGhee - Blues Mixture 1949
State Street Swingers & Mary Mack - Don't Tear My Clothes No. 2 1937
Alex Hill - Back Beats 1934
The Maddox Brothers & Rose - I'm a Little Red Caboose 1953
The Dixie Hummingbirds - If You Travel This Road 1964
Alton Ellis & the Flames - Cry Tough 1967
Little Caesar - Chains of Love Have Disappeared 1952
Todd Rhodes - Pot Likker 1949
The Browns - I Heard The Bluebirds Sing 1957
Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Texas Hambone Blues 1936
Hambone Willie Newbern - Roll and Tumble Blues 1929
Little Booker - Doing The Ham Bone 1954
Joe Morris - Boogie Woogie Joe 1947
Mahalia Jackson - Shall I Meet You Over Yonder 1950
Janis Martin - Love Me to Pieces 1956
Ruth Brown - Daddy, Daddy 1952
Howlin' Wolf - Three Hundred Pounds Of Joy 1963
Little Richard - Hey Hey Hey Hey 1957
Red Norvo - Bughouse 1935

00:58:00 1 July 2, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
