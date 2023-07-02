SMOKES Episode – There is a very long list of things that you should NOT do with Barger while blindfolded. This episode is not on the list which is selecting a great cigar under $10. A wonderful story about a drunk driver involved in a 5 MPH Hit & Run. We were keeping count on the number wrappers Mike guessed correctly and that was 0-4.
It's almost a petite lancero @wildfirecigars @aladinoscigars @MatildeCigars #aganorsacigars #cigars Co hosts : Good ol Boy Nathan, Good ol Boy Barger, Good ol Boy Justin, and Good ol Boy Mike

We smoke and rate the following cigars from 1-3: Wildfire Wanderer Corona SMOKES – 2 Aladino Cameroon Elegante SMOKES – 2 Matilde Serena Maduro SMOKES – 2 Guardian of the Farm Nightwatch Aganorsa SMOKES - 3 You can check out the companion episode for the cigar blinds under $5 https://www.sipssudsandsmokes.com/e/unable-to-follow-basic-instructions/
