SMOKES Episode – There is a very long list of things that you should NOT do with Barger while blindfolded. This episode is not on the list which is selecting a great cigar under $10. A wonderful story about a drunk driver involved in a 5 MPH Hit & Run. We were keeping count on the number wrappers Mike guessed correctly and that was 0-4. We smoke and rate the following cigars from 1-3:

Wildfire Wanderer Corona SMOKES – 2

Aladino Cameroon Elegante SMOKES – 2

Matilde Serena Maduro SMOKES – 2

Guardian of the Farm Nightwatch Aganorsa SMOKES - 3

You can check out the companion episode for the cigar blinds under $5

https://www.sipssudsandsmokes.com/e/unable-to-follow-basic-instructions/



