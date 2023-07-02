The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
$10 Cigar Blind
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SMOKES Episode – There is a very long list of things that you should NOT do with Barger while blindfolded. This episode is not on the list which is selecting a great cigar under $10. A wonderful story about a drunk driver involved in a 5 MPH Hit & Run. We were keeping count on the number wrappers Mike guessed correctly and that was 0-4.
It’s almost a petite lancero
@wildfirecigars @aladinoscigars @MatildeCigars #aganorsacigars #cigars
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Nathan, Good ol Boy Barger, Good ol Boy Justin, and Good ol Boy Mike
SMOKES Episode – There is a very long list of things that you should NOT do with Barger while blindfolded. This episode is not on the list which is selecting a great cigar under $10. A wonderful story about a drunk driver involved in a 5 MPH Hit & Run. We were keeping count on the number wrappers Mike guessed correctly and that was 0-4. We smoke and rate the following cigars from 1-3:
Wildfire Wanderer Corona SMOKES – 2
Aladino Cameroon Elegante SMOKES – 2
Matilde Serena Maduro SMOKES – 2
Guardian of the Farm Nightwatch Aganorsa SMOKES - 3
You can check out the companion episode for the cigar blinds under $5
https://www.sipssudsandsmokes.com/e/unable-to-follow-basic-instructions/

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
@sipssudssmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, PRX, Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 523 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 July 2, 2023
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
