Just as we feared, new science confirms tipping points and climate catastrophes can arrive much, much sooner than we were told. A must-listen interview with UK research scientist and lead author Simon Willcock. Seems like its already here, with extreme heat punishing every continent. Canadian scientist Paul Beckwith joins me to peer through the smoke into the climate fire, around the planet.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
