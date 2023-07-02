The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Artist / Song / Release / Label

Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns

Loboko / Kanyunyi / Kanyunyi - Single / Names You Can Trust

Roger Bekono / Etam Mot / Roger Bekono / Awesome Tapes From Africa

Gibraltar Drakus / Exode Rural / Hommage a Zanzibar - EP / Awesome Tapes From Africa

Master Logan / Posision / Posision / Hurikan Group

Djingo Typical Band / Vini Ouais / Vini Ouais - Single / Pura Vida Sounds

Onipa / No Commando / Off the Grid / Real World Records

Alsarah / Farasha فراشة (feat. Sufyvn & Flippter) / Farasha فراشة (feat. Sufyvn & Flippter) - Single / Alsarah Productions

NAJI SOUL / Desert / Whispers From Morocco / 2903342 Records DK2

Aselefech Ashine / Ene Yalant Feker / Beauties / Mississippi Records

Mokoomba / Makisi / Nzara Hapana - Single / Out Here

Les Sympathetics De Porto-Novo Benin / The End of Soffer / Les Sympathics De Porto-Novo Benin, Vol. 2 / Acid Jazz UK

Patrice Roberts / Ben In De Road / Afro Puff / Bassink Productions

Bunji Garlin / Hard Fete / Soca Gold 2023 / VP Records

Ahmed Ben Ali / Yarait / Subhana (Habibi Funk 022) / HABIBI Funk Records

Wailing Souls / Spread Propaganda / Stormy Night / VP Records

Cultural Roots / Get Up Stand Up / Running Back To Me / VP Music Label

Kentucky / Only The Poor Man Feel It / Cries From The Youth (King Jammy's) / VP Music Label

Morgan Heritage / Just a Number / The Homeland / CTBC Music Group

Dobet Gnahoré / Ayoka / Ayoka / Cunbancha

Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy / A Lemine Me / O Yinne! / Philophon

Lagos Thugs / New Improved Elephants / New Improved Elephants - Single / Immensum Music

Nana Benz du Togo / J'ai compris / AGO / Komos

Dogo Du Togo / Obligation / Dogo Du Togo / Dogo Du Togo

Clo Inspiración & Cimafunk / Un Trato / Amores / Gusstyles Productions

Bamboleo / Mi Tumbao / Mi Tumbao - Single / Amboss Media

The Motherland Influence July 2, 2023 Download Program Podcast
01:59:44 1 July 3, 2023
Richmond Virginia USA
  View Script
    
 00:59:50  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
The Motherland Influence July 2, 2023 Download Program Podcast
01:59:44 1 July 3, 2023
Richmond Virginia USA
  View Script
    
 00:59:54  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 