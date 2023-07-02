The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence July 2, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Graybeard
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
Artist / Song / Release / Label
Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns
Loboko / Kanyunyi / Kanyunyi - Single / Names You Can Trust
Roger Bekono / Etam Mot / Roger Bekono / Awesome Tapes From Africa
Gibraltar Drakus / Exode Rural / Hommage a Zanzibar - EP / Awesome Tapes From Africa
Master Logan / Posision / Posision / Hurikan Group
Djingo Typical Band / Vini Ouais / Vini Ouais - Single / Pura Vida Sounds
Onipa / No Commando / Off the Grid / Real World Records
Alsarah / Farasha فراشة (feat. Sufyvn & Flippter) / Farasha فراشة (feat. Sufyvn & Flippter) - Single / Alsarah Productions
NAJI SOUL / Desert / Whispers From Morocco / 2903342 Records DK2
Aselefech Ashine / Ene Yalant Feker / Beauties / Mississippi Records
Mokoomba / Makisi / Nzara Hapana - Single / Out Here
Les Sympathetics De Porto-Novo Benin / The End of Soffer / Les Sympathics De Porto-Novo Benin, Vol. 2 / Acid Jazz UK
Patrice Roberts / Ben In De Road / Afro Puff / Bassink Productions
Bunji Garlin / Hard Fete / Soca Gold 2023 / VP Records
Ahmed Ben Ali / Yarait / Subhana (Habibi Funk 022) / HABIBI Funk Records
Wailing Souls / Spread Propaganda / Stormy Night / VP Records
Cultural Roots / Get Up Stand Up / Running Back To Me / VP Music Label
Kentucky / Only The Poor Man Feel It / Cries From The Youth (King Jammy's) / VP Music Label
Morgan Heritage / Just a Number / The Homeland / CTBC Music Group
Dobet Gnahoré / Ayoka / Ayoka / Cunbancha
Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy / A Lemine Me / O Yinne! / Philophon
Lagos Thugs / New Improved Elephants / New Improved Elephants - Single / Immensum Music
Nana Benz du Togo / J'ai compris / AGO / Komos
Dogo Du Togo / Obligation / Dogo Du Togo / Dogo Du Togo
Clo Inspiración & Cimafunk / Un Trato / Amores / Gusstyles Productions
Bamboleo / Mi Tumbao / Mi Tumbao - Single / Amboss Media
Version 1:


Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:44


Date Recorded:
July 3, 2023
Location Recorded:
Richmond Virginia USA


#

Length
File Info

2
00:59:54
192Kbps mp3
(MB) None
None
