Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns



Loboko / Kanyunyi / Kanyunyi - Single / Names You Can Trust



Roger Bekono / Etam Mot / Roger Bekono / Awesome Tapes From Africa



Gibraltar Drakus / Exode Rural / Hommage a Zanzibar - EP / Awesome Tapes From Africa



Master Logan / Posision / Posision / Hurikan Group



Djingo Typical Band / Vini Ouais / Vini Ouais - Single / Pura Vida Sounds



Onipa / No Commando / Off the Grid / Real World Records



Alsarah / Farasha فراشة (feat. Sufyvn & Flippter) / Farasha فراشة (feat. Sufyvn & Flippter) - Single / Alsarah Productions



NAJI SOUL / Desert / Whispers From Morocco / 2903342 Records DK2



Aselefech Ashine / Ene Yalant Feker / Beauties / Mississippi Records



Mokoomba / Makisi / Nzara Hapana - Single / Out Here



Les Sympathetics De Porto-Novo Benin / The End of Soffer / Les Sympathics De Porto-Novo Benin, Vol. 2 / Acid Jazz UK



Patrice Roberts / Ben In De Road / Afro Puff / Bassink Productions



Bunji Garlin / Hard Fete / Soca Gold 2023 / VP Records



Ahmed Ben Ali / Yarait / Subhana (Habibi Funk 022) / HABIBI Funk Records



Wailing Souls / Spread Propaganda / Stormy Night / VP Records



Cultural Roots / Get Up Stand Up / Running Back To Me / VP Music Label



Kentucky / Only The Poor Man Feel It / Cries From The Youth (King Jammy's) / VP Music Label



Morgan Heritage / Just a Number / The Homeland / CTBC Music Group



Dobet Gnahoré / Ayoka / Ayoka / Cunbancha



Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy / A Lemine Me / O Yinne! / Philophon



Lagos Thugs / New Improved Elephants / New Improved Elephants - Single / Immensum Music



Nana Benz du Togo / J'ai compris / AGO / Komos



Dogo Du Togo / Obligation / Dogo Du Togo / Dogo Du Togo



Clo Inspiración & Cimafunk / Un Trato / Amores / Gusstyles Productions



Bamboleo / Mi Tumbao / Mi Tumbao - Single / Amboss Media

