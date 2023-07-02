July 2, 2023: Two aimless leaves the wind blew away

Summary: The low-tech voodoo funk of Nana Benz Du Togo; bikutsi from Cameroon is back; Les Sympathics De Porto Novo Benin; the rise of Mexican regional music is one of the industry's big stories of 2023 -- Global A Go-Go stays on the case with banda, ranchera, cumbia and more; some bomba and plena to finish things up

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



ESG | USA | Moody | ESG EP | 99 | 1981

Nana Benz Du Togo | Togo | Amina | Ago | Komos | 2023

Vaudou Game | Togo-France | Tu As Deconné | Noussin | Hot Casa | 2021

Remi Kabaka | Nigeria-England UK | Aqueba Masaaba | Son Of Africa | BBE | 2023-1976



Los Camaroes | Cameroon | Bezimbi | Resurrection Los Vol. 1 | Editions Chic Sound | 1979

Roger Bekono | Cameroon | Jolie Poupée | Roger Bekono | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 2023-1989

Les Têtes Brulées | Cameroon | Zanzi Collection | Hot Heads | Shanachie | 1990



Sir Victor Uwaifo & His Melody Maestroes | Nigeria | Guitar Boy And Mamywater | Guitar Boy And Mamywater - Single | Philips West African | 1966

Les Sympathics De Porto Novo Benin | Benin | The End Of Soffer | Vol. 2 | Albarika Store | 2023-1979



Copia Doble Systema | Denmark | Cumbia Colegiala (Mezcla de la Pista) | Cumbia Colegiala EP | UrbanWorld | 2010

Nortec Collective Presents Bostich + Fussible | México | Brown Bike | Tijuana Sound Machine | Nacional | 2008

Kumbia Queers & Nacho Vegas | Argentina-Spain | Cuando Hablas Así | Cuando Hablas Así - Single | FaroLatino | 2023

Mexican Institute Of Sound | México | A Girl Like You | Piñata | Nacional | 2007



Grupo Kual? | México | Enseñame A Olvidar (feat Mike Rodríguez Y Su Combo Loco) | Konexiones | Discos Rolas | 2022

Julio Preciado Y Su Banda Perla Del Pacífico | México | Dos Hojas Sin Rumbo | Tú Ya Lo Conoces | RCA | 1998

Banda De Los Muertos | USA | El Paso | Banda De Los Muertos | Barbès | 2015

Banda Sinaloense El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga | México | Y Llegaste Tú | Contigo Por Siempre | Fonovisa | 2001

Marco Flores Y La Jerez | México | Amor De La Vida Alegre (feat Julio Preciado) | Amor De La Vida Alegre (feat Julio Preciado) - Single | Nacional | 2023



Mon Rivera Y Su Orquesta | Puerto Rico USA | Karacatis Ki | Saoco! The Bomba And Plena Explosion In Puerto Rico 1954-1966 | Vampisoul | 2023-1963

Kadencia | RVA USA-Puerto Rico USA | Bomba Del Cañaveral | La Voz Del Barrio | self-released | 2009

Plena Libre | Puerto Rico USA | 4 Esquinas | Cuatro Esquinas | GN Musica | 2023

Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Cachumbembé | Fruko El Bueno | Discos Fuentes | 1972



