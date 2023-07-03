Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Franco, Simaro et le TP OK Jazz

ZOZO

FRANCO, SIMARO ET LE TP OK JAZZ

Sonodisc - 1992



3) Luambo Makiadi Franco

SALIMA

OK JAZZ 66 ANS

Air Monde Culture - 2023



4) Zola Tempo

KOKOTA TE

ON VA S’AMUSER

Ets. N’Diyae – 2000



5) JB Mpiana

HAUT LES MAINS

BALLE DE MATCH (VOL.2)

Universal Music Africa - 2023



6) Various Artists

KINSHASA

KINSHASA EN HOMMAGE A DINDO YOGO

Production JIP - 2002



7) Flash

EMERAUDE *

FLASH

Simon Music-SIPE - ?



8) Empire Bakuba

JALOUSIE AUTOMATIQUE *

EMPIRE BAKUBA

Rythmes et Musique - 1995



9) Nganga Edo des Bantous de la Capitale

OUISSANA

LA PATRIARQUE DE LA RUMBA CONGOLAISE

Cyrique Bassoka Productions – 2018



10) Orchestre Sinza

LOUISA

ORCHESTRE SINZA

EMI/Pathe – 1975



11) Michel Moutouari

LES VACANCES AUX PAIS

LES VACANCES AUX PAIS

Sacodisc International. – 1987



12) Bumba Massa

SOUVENIRS VICKY LONGOMBA (CHÉRI LOVY / TONTON / SENTIMENT EMONANI)

V70

Cantos Music - 2017



13) Shora Mbemba et Super Choc, Mayaula Mayoni, Jerry Watshe et l’Orchestre Empire Bakuba

VICKY

THE DREAM TEAM

Air B. Mas Production – 2010



14) Bana OK & Lutumba Simaro

GEGE FULA MAMBU

LES QUATRE OPERATIONS – 1995



15) Franklin Boukaka

LES IMMORTELS

L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO

Frémeaux & Associés – 2023



*=by request