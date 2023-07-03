The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: July 2, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Franco, Simaro et le TP OK Jazz
ZOZO
FRANCO, SIMARO ET LE TP OK JAZZ
Sonodisc - 1992
3) Luambo Makiadi Franco
SALIMA
OK JAZZ 66 ANS
Air Monde Culture - 2023
4) Zola Tempo
KOKOTA TE
ON VA S’AMUSER
Ets. N’Diyae – 2000
5) JB Mpiana
HAUT LES MAINS
BALLE DE MATCH (VOL.2)
Universal Music Africa - 2023
6) Various Artists
KINSHASA
KINSHASA EN HOMMAGE A DINDO YOGO
Production JIP - 2002
7) Flash
EMERAUDE *
FLASH
Simon Music-SIPE - ?
8) Empire Bakuba
JALOUSIE AUTOMATIQUE *
EMPIRE BAKUBA
Rythmes et Musique - 1995
9) Nganga Edo des Bantous de la Capitale
OUISSANA
LA PATRIARQUE DE LA RUMBA CONGOLAISE
Cyrique Bassoka Productions – 2018
10) Orchestre Sinza
LOUISA
ORCHESTRE SINZA
EMI/Pathe – 1975
11) Michel Moutouari
LES VACANCES AUX PAIS
LES VACANCES AUX PAIS
Sacodisc International. – 1987
12) Bumba Massa
SOUVENIRS VICKY LONGOMBA (CHÉRI LOVY / TONTON / SENTIMENT EMONANI)
V70
Cantos Music - 2017
13) Shora Mbemba et Super Choc, Mayaula Mayoni, Jerry Watshe et l’Orchestre Empire Bakuba
VICKY
THE DREAM TEAM
Air B. Mas Production – 2010
14) Bana OK & Lutumba Simaro
GEGE FULA MAMBU
LES QUATRE OPERATIONS – 1995
15) Franklin Boukaka
LES IMMORTELS
L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO
Frémeaux & Associés – 2023
*=by request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:30
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
July 3, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:30
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
