Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Franco, Simaro et le TP OK Jazz
ZOZO
FRANCO, SIMARO ET LE TP OK JAZZ
Sonodisc - 1992

3) Luambo Makiadi Franco
SALIMA
OK JAZZ 66 ANS
Air Monde Culture - 2023

4) Zola Tempo
KOKOTA TE
ON VA S’AMUSER
Ets. N’Diyae – 2000

5) JB Mpiana
HAUT LES MAINS
BALLE DE MATCH (VOL.2)
Universal Music Africa - 2023

6) Various Artists
KINSHASA
KINSHASA EN HOMMAGE A DINDO YOGO
Production JIP - 2002

7) Flash
EMERAUDE *
FLASH
Simon Music-SIPE - ?

8) Empire Bakuba
JALOUSIE AUTOMATIQUE *
EMPIRE BAKUBA
Rythmes et Musique - 1995

9) Nganga Edo des Bantous de la Capitale
OUISSANA
LA PATRIARQUE DE LA RUMBA CONGOLAISE
Cyrique Bassoka Productions – 2018

10) Orchestre Sinza
LOUISA
ORCHESTRE SINZA
EMI/Pathe – 1975

11) Michel Moutouari
LES VACANCES AUX PAIS
LES VACANCES AUX PAIS
Sacodisc International. – 1987

12) Bumba Massa
SOUVENIRS VICKY LONGOMBA (CHÉRI LOVY / TONTON / SENTIMENT EMONANI)
V70
Cantos Music - 2017

13) Shora Mbemba et Super Choc, Mayaula Mayoni, Jerry Watshe et l’Orchestre Empire Bakuba
VICKY
THE DREAM TEAM
Air B. Mas Production – 2010

14) Bana OK & Lutumba Simaro
GEGE FULA MAMBU
LES QUATRE OPERATIONS – 1995

15) Franklin Boukaka
LES IMMORTELS
L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO
Frémeaux & Associés – 2023

*=by request

Download Program Podcast
01:59:30 1 July 3, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:30  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 