Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
recreated the last half hour of the show because of a programming mixup, so there's no talking from me for the last half hour, but the music speaks for itself :)

thanks for listening to If Music Could Talk on WRIR (http://wrir.org)



African Brothers Band int. of Ghana, “Locomotive”
from Locomotive Train (Ketekete) LPJN 08
Happy Bird

Burning Spear, “We Are Going (Live)”
from Live In Paris: Zenith '88, Vol. 1
Burning Music - 2009

Nabihah Iqbal, “This World Couldn’t See Us”
from DREAMER
Ninja Tune - 2023

Atoms for Peace, “Dropped”
from AMOK
XL Recordings - 2013

Aphex Twin, “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f”
from Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760 - EP
Warp Records - 2023

Soundgarden, “4th of July”
from Superunknown
A&M - 1994

Violeta De Outono, “Luz”
from Violeta de Outono
Sony Music Entertainment - 1987

Thee Oh Sees, “Robber Barons”
from Carrion Crawler / The Dream
In The Red - 2011

The Shins, “Caring Is Creepy”
from Oh, Inverted World
Sub Pop - 2001

The Velvet Underground, “The Black Angel's Death Song”
from Scepter Studios Sessions (4-25-66)
Polydor

The Velvet Underground, “All Tomorrow's Parties”
from Scepter Studios Sessions (4-25-66)
Polydor

Neil Young, “Harvest Moon”
from Harvest Moon
Reprise - 1992

Harry Belafonte, “Zombie Jamboree”
from The Many Moods of Belafonte
RCA/Legacy - 1962

Wilco, “Shake It Off”
from Sky Blue Sky
Nonesuch - 2007

Neko Case, “I Wish I Was the Moon”
from Wild Creatures
Anti/Epitaph - 2022

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “Swing Lo Magellan (Acoustic Version)”
from II (Deluxe Edition)
Jagjaguwar - 2013

The Smile, “Bending Hectic”
from Bending Hectic - Single
XL Recordings - 2023

Ishmael Ensemble, “Visions of Light”
from Visions of Light
Severn Songs - 2021

Blonde Redhead, “Melody Experiment”
from Sit Down for Dinner
section1 - 2023

Anna Butterss, “Doo Wop”
from Activities
Colorfield Records - 2022

Big Bird, “Everybody's Got a Brain”
from Sesame Street: Every Body's Record
Sesame Workshop Catalog - 2018

Disc And That, “Radio”
from 12"
unknown

E.U., “Buck Wild”
from Buck Wild
unknown

Trouble Funk, “Say What (Live)”
from The Best of Trouble Funk
TTED Red Records - 2008

01:59:07 1 July 2, 2023
