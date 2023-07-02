The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
By Rescuing Youth
13
Reformed robber and teenaged terrorism recruit, Queen; Shamsa Abubakar Fadhil, internationally recognized community peace organizer based in Mombasa, Kenya
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Queen describes the situation that caused her to turn to crime to support her siblings. She describes her narrow escape from becoming a terrorist fighter for Somalia-based Al Shabaab, plus a number of different techniques she and her associates used for robbery, and how getting a government job and support from Mama Shamsa made it possible for her to earn a legitimate living. Mama Shamsa describes how she came to receive the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi, and give many details of how she builds community and interfaith dialogue and collaboration that has made a tremendous difference in the safety of her part of the world; but also how Al Shabaab continues to evolve in its terrorist recruitment techniques.
Interviews and production by Diana Wanyonyi; series producer, Frieda Werden. Opening audio clip from Shamsa's acceptance speech for the Zayed Award,https://zayedaward.org/en/ceremonies
There is description of violence. Considerable talk in Swahili - translations are included,

00:28:55 1 July 2, 2023
Abu Dhabi, UAE; Mombasa, Kenya; BC, Canada
