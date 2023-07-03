Summary: This time on The Children’s Hour, we learn about Manatees, the gentle giants of the sea. In a visit with Andrea Hermann from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the Kids Crew and Katie discuss the current ecological status of manatees, plus we find out all about their lives in the seas around Florida and elsewhere in the world.



This episode comes with a free Learn-Along Guide that meets and cites US National Education Standards! Download & print at https://ChildrensHour.org/Manatees



Manatees are unique creatures because not only are they massive and friendly, they have no predators whatsoever in the ocean.

Manatees are facing unprecedented die-offs in the last few years, and conservationists are working hard to understand the best ways to save them. We’ll learn what the Conservation Marine Aquarium is doing to help save manatees, and educate boaters about watching for manatees in their habitats.



We’ll hear a baby manatee talking to its mom, and some great music celebrating these elephants of the ocean.



This episode was produced by Katie Stone, our Executive Producer and our Senior Producer, Christina Stella. Our Learn-Along Guides are written by Jonathan Dunski. Many thanks to Amanda Herman from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for helping us with this show.



©2023 The Children's Hour Inc.