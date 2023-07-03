This time on The Children’s Hour, we learn about Manatees, the gentle giants of the sea. In a visit with Andrea Hermann from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the Kids Crew and Katie discuss the current ecological status of manatees, plus we find out all about their lives in the seas around Florida and elsewhere in the world.
This episode comes with a free Learn-Along Guide that meets and cites US National Education Standards! Download & print at https://ChildrensHour.org/Manatees
Manatees are unique creatures because not only are they massive and friendly, they have no predators whatsoever in the ocean. Manatees are facing unprecedented die-offs in the last few years, and conservationists are working hard to understand the best ways to save them. We’ll learn what the Conservation Marine Aquarium is doing to help save manatees, and educate boaters about watching for manatees in their habitats.
We’ll hear a baby manatee talking to its mom, and some great music celebrating these elephants of the ocean.
This episode was produced by Katie Stone, our Executive Producer and our Senior Producer, Christina Stella. Our Learn-Along Guides are written by Jonathan Dunski. Many thanks to Amanda Herman from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for helping us with this show.
Katie Stone, Executive Producer Christina Stella, Senior Producer Jonathan Dunski, Educational Writer
Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00. To obtain segmented versions of our program, please contact Katie@childrenshour.org
The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.
The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.
Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.
We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org
Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org
Manatees
July 3, 2023
Produced at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque New Mexico.