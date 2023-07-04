SCOTUS v. Rights & School Board v. Bigots & more global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 7-3-23

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jorge Reyes Salinas; Matthew Stone; Moira Donegan; Karine Jean-Pierre; Dan Farmer; Melissa Gira Grant; Jackie Goldberg.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Summary: The U.S. Supreme Court uses free speech to cripple queer rights (with reports by Christina Aanestad/KPFA and Amy Goodman/Democracy Now!, and comments by Jorge Reyes Salinas, Matthew Stone, Moira Donegan, Karine Jean-Pierre, Dan Farmer, and Melissa Gira Grant) … lesbian Los Angeles School Board President Jackie Goldberg rips book-burning wannabes a new one … and in “NewsWrap” (reported this week by MARCOS NAJERA & NICO RAQUEL and produced by BRIAN DeSHAZOR), Nepal’s top court orders marriage equality, Pride-goers are jailed again in Turkey, U.S. federal judges slam Tennessee and Kentucky pediatric trans care bans but Kansas reverses rules on changing gender markers, and Hamburger Mary’s serves a drag ban loss to Florida’s DeSantis.

Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by Marcos Najera & Nico Raquel and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondents: Christina Aanestad/KPFA; Amy Goodman/Democracy Now!. Additional material: Edie Windsor, Robbie Kaplan. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Blondie; Shorty Long; Between the Lions.

Notes: In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!

