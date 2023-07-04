July 4 Special: America is Nothing to Celebrate! Sunsara Taylor, the Anniversary of Overturning Roe v. Wade; Tulsa Massacre; Juneteenth and Bob Avakian for the Liberation of Black People; Frederick Douglass

Subtitle: July 4 Special: America is Nothing to Celebrate! Sunsara Taylor, the Anniversary of Overturning Roe v. Wade; Tulsa Massacre; Juneteenth and Bob Avakian for the Liberation of Black People; Frederick Douglass

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); Sunsara Taylor (Guest host, RNL Show)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Summary: July 4, 2023: AMERICA IS NOTHING TO CELEBRATE. Sunsara Taylor on the anniversary of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. The Tulsa Massacre, which began May 31, 1921. Reflections on Juneteenth by Rafael Kadaris of the RNL Show. An excerpt from the film “Bob Avakian For the Liberation of Black People and the Emancipation of All Humanity.” Plus, Frederick Douglass' famous July 4 speech, What to the Slave is Your Fourth of July?” read by actor Keith David.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer



Notes: Broadcast ready with a break at 22:34 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



