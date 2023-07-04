The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
July 4 Special: America is Nothing to Celebrate! Sunsara Taylor, the Anniversary of Overturning Roe v. Wade; Tulsa Massacre; Juneteenth and Bob Avakian for the Liberation of Black People; Frederick Douglass
Weekly Program
Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); Sunsara Taylor (Guest host, RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
July 4, 2023: AMERICA IS NOTHING TO CELEBRATE. Sunsara Taylor on the anniversary of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. The Tulsa Massacre, which began May 31, 1921. Reflections on Juneteenth by Rafael Kadaris of the RNL Show. An excerpt from the film “Bob Avakian For the Liberation of Black People and the Emancipation of All Humanity.” Plus, Frederick Douglass' famous July 4 speech, What to the Slave is Your Fourth of July?” read by actor Keith David.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break at 22:34 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-230705 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 5, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 