Summary: On today’s show, we feature a speech given by lawyer, journalist and activist Dimitri Lascaris on the lessons he learned during his one month trip to Russia about the people there and particularly their feelings about the current conflict in Ukraine that has already claimed the lives of thousands of soldiers on both sides. He went on this voyage without a welcoming committee in Russia, with his proceeds being paid by no one. For Lascaris, his speeches were intended as acts of Peace. Spreading the word across the land correcting mis-information and propaganda on the mainstream airwaves and hopefully turning the tide of support for the war. The speech was given in Winnipeg as part of a ten city cross-Canada tour.