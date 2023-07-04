The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour special
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Dimitri Lascaris
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
On today’s show, we feature a speech given by lawyer, journalist and activist Dimitri Lascaris on the lessons he learned during his one month trip to Russia about the people there and particularly their feelings about the current conflict in Ukraine that has already claimed the lives of thousands of soldiers on both sides. He went on this voyage without a welcoming committee in Russia, with his proceeds being paid by no one. For Lascaris, his speeches were intended as acts of Peace. Spreading the word across the land correcting mis-information and propaganda on the mainstream airwaves and hopefully turning the tide of support for the war. The speech was given in Winnipeg as part of a ten city cross-Canada tour.
Event recorded by Michael Welch

00:59:00 1 July 4, 2023
