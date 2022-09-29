The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
Neta Crawford, Professor in international relations at the University of Oxford
2
Prof. Neta Crawford
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
She co-founded the Costs of War Project at Brown University in 2010 and currently serves as a project co-director.

She is the author of "The Pentagon, Climate Change, and War: Charting the Rise and Fall of U.S. Military Emissions" (MIT Press). She spoke at a book release event on September 29, 2022, at Harvard University.

The military has for years (unlike many politicians) acknowledged that climate change is real, creating conditions so extreme that some military officials fear future climate wars. At the same time, the U.S. Department of Defense—military forces and DOD agencies—is the largest single energy consumer in the United States and the world's largest institutional greenhouse gas emitter. In this eye-opening book, Neta Crawford traces the U.S. military's growing consumption of energy and calls for a reconceptualization of foreign policy and military doctrine. Only such a rethinking, she argues, will break the link between national security and fossil fuels.

DATE: September 29, 2022, at Harvard University
CREDIT: Prof. Neta Crawford and Mahindra Humanities Center

SOURCE: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvFiSr7T0bs

TUC_230704-pentagon_climate-change_and_war Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 July 5, 2023
Harvard University
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 