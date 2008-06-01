From Drone Strikes to Settler Attacks, Israel Intensifies Effort to Completely Take Over Palestine

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Mariam Barghouti, Amy Goodman, Phil Weiss, MIchael Arria

Summary: We begin today with a dose of reality that we must continue to confront and expose. That is the desperate situation that Palestinians face under a military occupation that is increasingly becoming a vigilante society fueled by out-of-control settlers who are protected by Israeli soldiers executing a policy of ethnic cleansing against a defenseless Palestinian population living on their own land. How bad is it?



We start with an interview with Mariam Barghouti, a Mondoweiss reporter based in Ramallah, conducted by Amy Goodman on Democracy Now. Barghouti paints a disturbing portrait of her occupied people that is mostly unseen by the American public, thanks to shielding by the Israeli military, the wealthy Israeli lobby, US Congress, and the White House, to our shame.



Our second presentation today is Mondoweiss co-founder Phil Weiss and staff writer Michael Arria speaking at the Community Church of Boston. The subject: “How the American love affair with Israel is coming to an end.” Let’s hope they are right.

