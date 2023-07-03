The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Taylor Report
An interview with producer-director Pitasanna Shanmugathas
Pitasanna Shanmugathas
Pitasanna Shanmugathas, inspired by the writings of Noam Chomsky and Yves Engler, has created a six-part documentary on the inner workings of Canadian foreign policy. This includes how it served the old British Empire and evolved into a junior partner of the U.S., sharing in the crimes of empire and its profits.

In an interview with the Taylor Report he updates his findings with insights regarding the war in Ukraine, dirty tricks in Venezuela, and support of Israel's West Bank occupation.
Updates about the Dimitri Lascaris tour mentioned in the interview will be posted at a later time, here:

http://hamiltoncoalitiontostopthewar.ca/events/

Toronto, Ontario
