Summary: Pitasanna Shanmugathas, inspired by the writings of Noam Chomsky and Yves Engler, has created a six-part documentary on the inner workings of Canadian foreign policy. This includes how it served the old British Empire and evolved into a junior partner of the U.S., sharing in the crimes of empire and its profits.



In an interview with the Taylor Report he updates his findings with insights regarding the war in Ukraine, dirty tricks in Venezuela, and support of Israel's West Bank occupation.