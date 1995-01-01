Neely Bruce

Subtitle: Weekly program featuring conversations between Laura Kuhn, Director of the John Cage Trust, and Cage experts and enthusiasts from around the world.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Summary: "All Things Cage" is a weekly program featuring conversations between Laura Kuhn, Director of the John Cage Trust, and Cage experts and enthusiasts from around the world. If youd like to propose a guest or a topic for a future program, write directly to Laura at lkuhn@johncage.org.Laura Kuhn presents the first recording of John Cages Europera 5, preceded by her reading Recollections of the Premiere Performance by Yvar Mikhashoff. This recording of Europera 5 was produced by Brian Brandt and released on the Mode Records label as Mode 36 in 1995, with performers Yvar Mikhashoff, Martha Herr, Gary Burgess, Jan Williams, and Don Metz. Europera 5 is the last and most diminutive of Cages operas " preceded by Europeras 1 & 2 (1984-1987) and Europeras 3 & 4 (1991) " and was instigated by pianist Yvar Mikashoffs desire for a small, more practical and portable, and more easily performed work in the series, which had its premiere in Buffalo at the North American New Musical Festival on April 12, 1991.

Credits: Today's program is the second of two that focuses on Cages time at Wesleyan University and consists of a conversation between Laura Kuhn and Neely Bruce, one of Cages most beloved colleagues there, a Professor of Music and American Studies since 1974. Neely earned his DMA from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, where his principal teachers were Ben Johnston, Charles Hamm, and Soulima Stravinsky. While at the University of Illinois, Neely met and worked with Cage during Cages own residency there in the 1960s, appearing in both Cages Musicircus in 1967 and in the premiere performance of Cages HPSCHD in 1969. Neely would go on to become well known for his association with Cages works, which included his directing The American Theatre Groups stellar performance of Cages Song Books in 1979. In 1988, he executed a major symposium about Cage and his cultural influences, titled John Cage at Wesleyan, which featured many of the finest Cage performers of the day. In 1992, Neely was among the participants of the now legendary Cagemusicircus, presented by Essential Music and Andrew Culver on Nov. 1, 1992 at N.Y.s Symphony Space, along with such others as Laurie Anderson, Irvine Arditti, Earle Brown, Stephen Drury, Annea Lockwood, Jackson Mac Low, Yvar Mikhashoff, Gordon Mumma, and a host of others.

Notes: The late Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Kenneth Silverman once described his "Begin Again: A Biography of John Cage" (Knopf, 2012) as the hardest book hed ever written. This was because, as he put it, pick up any rock and theres John Cage! Indeed, Cage was not only a world-renowned composer, numbering among his compositions the still notoriously tacet 433, but a ground-breaking poet, a philosopher, a chess master who studied with Marcel Duchamp, a macrobiotic chef, a devotee of Zen Buddhism, a prolific visual artist, and an avid and pioneering mycologist. He was also life partner to the celebrated American choreographer, Merce Cunningham, for nearly half a century, and thus well known in the world of modern dance. Episode 127. EVERGREEN



