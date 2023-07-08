The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Global futures and revivals! Turkish disco from Lalalar, Puerto Rican boogaloo from Spanglish Fly and The Sound Of Silence from Raul Malo + brand new Crystal Fighters, Alpha Yaya Diallo and The Scimitars. Music from the sharpened edge on World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Communications
Lalalar - Hem Evimsin Hem Cehennemim
Ninos Luchando - Ultimatum
Alpha Yaya Diallo - Tama CANCON
Eccodek - I Wanna Talk With You CANCON
Bokante - Illimineu
Raul Malo - The Sound Of Silence INST
Equanimous - Pumba INST
Spanglish Fly - Esta Tierra
Los Mono - Promesas
Los Furios - Steady As You Go CANCON
Uwe Banton - What Kind Of World
Crystal Fighters - Manifest
Montparnasse Musique - Mwangaza
The Scimitars - Damascus Steel INST

59:51
https://www.mixcloud.com/Calcopyrite/world-beat-canada-radio-july-8-2023/

https://Calc0pyr1te.podbean.com/e/world-beat-canada-radio-july-8-2023/

World Beat Canada Radio July 8 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:51 1 July 4, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:51  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 