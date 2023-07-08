Global futures and revivals! Turkish disco from Lalalar, Puerto Rican boogaloo from Spanglish Fly and The Sound Of Silence from Raul Malo + brand new Crystal Fighters, Alpha Yaya Diallo and The Scimitars. Music from the sharpened edge on World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Communications
Lalalar - Hem Evimsin Hem Cehennemim Ninos Luchando - Ultimatum Alpha Yaya Diallo - Tama CANCON Eccodek - I Wanna Talk With You CANCON Bokante - Illimineu Raul Malo - The Sound Of Silence INST Equanimous - Pumba INST Spanglish Fly - Esta Tierra Los Mono - Promesas Los Furios - Steady As You Go CANCON Uwe Banton - What Kind Of World Crystal Fighters - Manifest Montparnasse Musique - Mwangaza The Scimitars - Damascus Steel INST