Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.13.00

Published July 8th, 2023

Industrial Diseases, The Decline of American Social Structures and Our Connection to Partying, Sexing and Degrative Competition

With Clips from Nutty History and Leeja Miller



One of the first new episodes for Class War Battlefield Podcast I created this year was originally just called “Industrial Diseases”, but the topics touched on are deeper than what those two words conjure in the mind. America, circa 2023, is a drugged up society; not just by pharmaceutical standards, but also by scientific standards. The Human body has been overtly and covertly poisoned by Capitalist greed for centuries now, yet we don’t see the odd connections between that poisoning, our unhappiness and our need to escape the dreariness created by Capitalism’s demands. This episode connects some of these strands. I include among them, the medicating of young people (something started in my formative generational years), the depressive spirit sweeping the society and many other items you may or may not have thought connected to this rapid problem of industrial diseases.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues

