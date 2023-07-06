Sonic Café getting our strut on, that’s Lenny Kravitz. Welcome to the program, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 345. This time the Sonic Café presents another Twilight Zone classic. We haven’t done one of these in quite a while so what the heck. It’s a good one too. It’s called A Game Of Pool and originally aired way back in October of 1961. It’s the story of Jesse Cardiff played by Jack Klugman a Chicago pool shark who wants to beat the greatest of all time James Howard “Fats” Brown played by Jonathan Winters so badly that Fats comes back from the dead to give him the chance to prove it. Well Jesse will soon learn that being the best at anything carries its own special risks, in or out of the twilight zone. Our story is presented in six parts wedged between a music mix pulled from 49 years including tunes from blues man Jonny Lang, King Tuff, Big Data, Robert Palmer, Black Stone Cherry and many more. So join us for a game of pool, in another Twilight Zone Classic. From 1982 here’s Golden Earring with the Twilight Zone, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: A Game of Pool 1 Artist: Rod Serling LP: Twilight Zone Yr: 1961 Song 2: Strut Artist: Lenny Kravitz LP: Strut Yr: 2014 Song 3: Twilight Zone (short version) Artist: Golden Earring LP: Cut Yr: 1982 Song 4: A Game of Pool 2 Artist: Rod Serling LP: Twilight Zone Yr. 1961 Song 5: Snap Out Of It Artist: Arctic Monkeys LP: AM Yr: 2013 Song 6: Too Bad Artist: Faces LP: A Nod Is As Good As A Wink Yr: 1971 Song 7: A Game of Pool 3 Artist: Rod Serling LP: Twilight Zone Year: 1961 Song 8: Rack Em Up Artist: Jonny Lang LP: Lie To Me Yr: 1997 Song 9: Freak When I'm Dead Artist: King Tuff LP: Was Dead Yr: 2013 Song 10: Dangerous Artist: Big Data Feat. Joywave LP: 2 Yr: 2015 Song 11: A Game of Pool 4 Artist: Rod Serling LP: Twilight Zone Yr: 1961 Song 12: Some Guys Have All The Luck Artist: Robert Palmer LP: Addictions Vol. 1 Yr: 1989 Song 13: Keep On Keepin' On Artist: Black Stone Cherry LP: The Human Condition Yr: 2020 Song 14: A Game of Pool 5 Artist: Rod Serling LP: Twilight Zone Yr: 1961 Song 15: The Lonesome Road Artist: The Heavy LP: The Glorious Dead. Yr: 2012 Song 16: A Game of Pool 6 Artist: Rod Serling LP: Twilight Zone Yr: 1961 Song 17: Anoxia Artist: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard LP: Flying Microtonal Banana Yr: 2017 Song 18: Once Upon A Time: The Battle Of Life And Death Artist: Good Charlotte LP: The Chronicles Of Life And Death Yr: 2004 Song 19: Twilight Zone (instrumental) Artist: Twilight Zone LP: Twilight Zone Yr: 1961
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
