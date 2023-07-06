The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Sonic Cafe
Twilight Zone Classic: A Game of Pool
Scott Clark
Sonic Café getting our strut on, that’s Lenny Kravitz. Welcome to the program, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 345. This time the Sonic Café presents another Twilight Zone classic. We haven’t done one of these in quite a while so what the heck. It’s a good one too. It’s called A Game Of Pool and originally aired way back in October of 1961. It’s the story of Jesse Cardiff played by Jack Klugman a Chicago pool shark who wants to beat the greatest of all time James Howard “Fats” Brown played by Jonathan Winters so badly that Fats comes back from the dead to give him the chance to prove it. Well Jesse will soon learn that being the best at anything carries its own special risks, in or out of the twilight zone. Our story is presented in six parts wedged between a music mix pulled from 49 years including tunes from blues man Jonny Lang, King Tuff, Big Data, Robert Palmer, Black Stone Cherry and many more. So join us for a game of pool, in another Twilight Zone Classic. From 1982 here’s Golden Earring with the Twilight Zone, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: A Game of Pool 1
Artist: Rod Serling
LP: Twilight Zone
Yr: 1961
Song 2: Strut
Artist: Lenny Kravitz
LP: Strut
Yr: 2014
Song 3: Twilight Zone (short version)
Artist: Golden Earring
LP: Cut
Yr: 1982
Song 4: A Game of Pool 2
Artist: Rod Serling
LP: Twilight Zone
Yr. 1961
Song 5: Snap Out Of It
Artist: Arctic Monkeys
LP: AM
Yr: 2013
Song 6: Too Bad
Artist: Faces
LP: A Nod Is As Good As A Wink
Yr: 1971
Song 7: A Game of Pool 3
Artist: Rod Serling
LP: Twilight Zone
Year: 1961
Song 8: Rack Em Up
Artist: Jonny Lang
LP: Lie To Me
Yr: 1997
Song 9: Freak When I'm Dead
Artist: King Tuff
LP: Was Dead
Yr: 2013
Song 10: Dangerous
Artist: Big Data Feat. Joywave
LP: 2
Yr: 2015
Song 11: A Game of Pool 4
Artist: Rod Serling
LP: Twilight Zone
Yr: 1961
Song 12: Some Guys Have All The Luck
Artist: Robert Palmer
LP: Addictions Vol. 1
Yr: 1989
Song 13: Keep On Keepin' On
Artist: Black Stone Cherry
LP: The Human Condition
Yr: 2020
Song 14: A Game of Pool 5
Artist: Rod Serling
LP: Twilight Zone
Yr: 1961
Song 15: The Lonesome Road
Artist: The Heavy
LP: The Glorious Dead.
Yr: 2012
Song 16: A Game of Pool 6
Artist: Rod Serling
LP: Twilight Zone
Yr: 1961
Song 17: Anoxia
Artist: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
LP: Flying Microtonal Banana
Yr: 2017
Song 18: Once Upon A Time: The Battle Of Life And Death
Artist: Good Charlotte
LP: The Chronicles Of Life And Death
Yr: 2004
Song 19: Twilight Zone (instrumental)
Artist: Twilight Zone
LP: Twilight Zone
Yr: 1961
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

