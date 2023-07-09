The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Cool Solutions
13
Diane Wilson, Jace Tunnel, Sharon Lavigne, Ann Rolfes
 Wendy Ring  Contact Contributor
The David who fought Goliath had two sisters. This is the modern day story about two women taking on a giant. They started alone, standing up against a huge multinational petrochemical corporation, and won. Diane Wilson, a fisherwoman from Seadrift Texas, won the largest ever penalty in a citizen clean water lawsuit, defending her bay from plastic pollution. Sharon Lavigne of St James Parish, Louisiana, stopped the same company, Formosa Plastics, from building the largest petrochemical plant in the world in her small Black community.
CC music: Lahar, Siddhartha Corsus, Huma Huma and Scott Holmes

00:28:00 1 July 9, 2023
Arcata, CA
