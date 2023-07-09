July 9, 2023: Flash a flashlight

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Summary: It's an all-African episode this time: A trip to Mali; two of today's best desert blues bands in brand new live recordings; the irresistible dance sounds of Congolese soukous; an hour of bubblegum, South Africa's indigenous version of disco and the predecessor to all the other great dance music styles that country has since produced

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Amadou & Mariam | Mali | Do Be Mangan | Le Couple Aveugle Du Mali, Vol. 5 | Maikano | 1993

Leila Gobi | Mali | Akan Nana | 2017 | Clermont Music | 2017

Idrissa Soumaoro | Mali | N'den Tedi | N'den Tedi - Single | Mieruba | 2023



Imarhan | Algeria | Tahabort | Ihad Saman EP | City Slang | 2023

Etran De L’Aïr | Niger | Nak Deranine | Live In Seattle EP | Sahel Sounds | 2023



Nyboma & Les Kamalé Dynamique Du Zaire | RD Congo | Doublé Doublé | Doublé Doublé | Celluloid | 1982

Sakade Band | RD Congo | Beya Moke | Beya Moke | A.I.T. | 1976

Lutchiana Mobulu | RD Congo | Eki Bis | Eki Bis - Single | Hot Casa | 2023-1992



Obed Ngobeni & Kurhula Sisters | South Africa | Ku Hluvukile Eka "Zete" | Yebo! Rare Mzansi Party Beats From Apartheid's Dying Years | BBE | 2023-1983

"Om" Alec Khaoli | South Africa | Make Me Your Lover | Say You Love Me EP | Gallo | 1985

Splash | South Africa | Peacock | Peacock EP | Gallo | 1986

Nomuntu & Chimora | South Africa | Being Bitchy Is My Kind Of Fun | Being Bitchy Is My Kind Of Fun | Roy B. | 1989

Benjamin Ball | South Africa | Flash A Flashlight | Flash A Flashlight - Single | Third World Music | 1983



Chicco | South Africa | We Miss You Manelow | We Miss You Manelow | Roy B. | 1987

Tools & Figs | South Africa | Blackout | Yebo! Rare Mzansi Party Beats From Apartheid's Dying Years | BBE | 2023-1991

Umoja | South Africa | Money Money (Bananas) | 707 EP | Gallo | 1988

The Angels | South Africa | Johnny Boy | Yebo! Rare Mzansi Party Beats From Apartheid's Dying Years | BBE | 2023-1985

Peta Teanet | South Africa | Maxaka | Maxaka EP | Mac-Villa Music | 1988



