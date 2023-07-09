It's an all-African episode this time: A trip to Mali; two of today's best desert blues bands in brand new live recordings; the irresistible dance sounds of Congolese soukous; an hour of bubblegum, South Africa's indigenous version of disco and the predecessor to all the other great dance music styles that country has since produced
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Amadou & Mariam | Mali | Do Be Mangan | Le Couple Aveugle Du Mali, Vol. 5 | Maikano | 1993 Leila Gobi | Mali | Akan Nana | 2017 | Clermont Music | 2017 Idrissa Soumaoro | Mali | N'den Tedi | N'den Tedi - Single | Mieruba | 2023
Imarhan | Algeria | Tahabort | Ihad Saman EP | City Slang | 2023 Etran De L’Aïr | Niger | Nak Deranine | Live In Seattle EP | Sahel Sounds | 2023
Nyboma & Les Kamalé Dynamique Du Zaire | RD Congo | Doublé Doublé | Doublé Doublé | Celluloid | 1982 Sakade Band | RD Congo | Beya Moke | Beya Moke | A.I.T. | 1976 Lutchiana Mobulu | RD Congo | Eki Bis | Eki Bis - Single | Hot Casa | 2023-1992
Obed Ngobeni & Kurhula Sisters | South Africa | Ku Hluvukile Eka "Zete" | Yebo! Rare Mzansi Party Beats From Apartheid's Dying Years | BBE | 2023-1983 "Om" Alec Khaoli | South Africa | Make Me Your Lover | Say You Love Me EP | Gallo | 1985 Splash | South Africa | Peacock | Peacock EP | Gallo | 1986 Nomuntu & Chimora | South Africa | Being Bitchy Is My Kind Of Fun | Being Bitchy Is My Kind Of Fun | Roy B. | 1989 Benjamin Ball | South Africa | Flash A Flashlight | Flash A Flashlight - Single | Third World Music | 1983
Chicco | South Africa | We Miss You Manelow | We Miss You Manelow | Roy B. | 1987 Tools & Figs | South Africa | Blackout | Yebo! Rare Mzansi Party Beats From Apartheid's Dying Years | BBE | 2023-1991 Umoja | South Africa | Money Money (Bananas) | 707 EP | Gallo | 1988 The Angels | South Africa | Johnny Boy | Yebo! Rare Mzansi Party Beats From Apartheid's Dying Years | BBE | 2023-1985 Peta Teanet | South Africa | Maxaka | Maxaka EP | Mac-Villa Music | 1988