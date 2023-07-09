The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
It's an all-African episode this time: A trip to Mali; two of today's best desert blues bands in brand new live recordings; the irresistible dance sounds of Congolese soukous; an hour of bubblegum, South Africa's indigenous version of disco and the predecessor to all the other great dance music styles that country has since produced
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Amadou & Mariam | Mali | Do Be Mangan | Le Couple Aveugle Du Mali, Vol. 5 | Maikano | 1993
Leila Gobi | Mali | Akan Nana | 2017 | Clermont Music | 2017
Idrissa Soumaoro | Mali | N'den Tedi | N'den Tedi - Single | Mieruba | 2023

Imarhan | Algeria | Tahabort | Ihad Saman EP | City Slang | 2023
Etran De L’Aïr | Niger | Nak Deranine | Live In Seattle EP | Sahel Sounds | 2023

Nyboma & Les Kamalé Dynamique Du Zaire | RD Congo | Doublé Doublé | Doublé Doublé | Celluloid | 1982
Sakade Band | RD Congo | Beya Moke | Beya Moke | A.I.T. | 1976
Lutchiana Mobulu | RD Congo | Eki Bis | Eki Bis - Single | Hot Casa | 2023-1992

Obed Ngobeni & Kurhula Sisters | South Africa | Ku Hluvukile Eka "Zete" | Yebo! Rare Mzansi Party Beats From Apartheid's Dying Years | BBE | 2023-1983
"Om" Alec Khaoli | South Africa | Make Me Your Lover | Say You Love Me EP | Gallo | 1985
Splash | South Africa | Peacock | Peacock EP | Gallo | 1986
Nomuntu & Chimora | South Africa | Being Bitchy Is My Kind Of Fun | Being Bitchy Is My Kind Of Fun | Roy B. | 1989
Benjamin Ball | South Africa | Flash A Flashlight | Flash A Flashlight - Single | Third World Music | 1983

Chicco | South Africa | We Miss You Manelow | We Miss You Manelow | Roy B. | 1987
Tools & Figs | South Africa | Blackout | Yebo! Rare Mzansi Party Beats From Apartheid's Dying Years | BBE | 2023-1991
Umoja | South Africa | Money Money (Bananas) | 707 EP | Gallo | 1988
The Angels | South Africa | Johnny Boy | Yebo! Rare Mzansi Party Beats From Apartheid's Dying Years | BBE | 2023-1985
Peta Teanet | South Africa | Maxaka | Maxaka EP | Mac-Villa Music | 1988

01:59:52 1 July 9, 2023
Richmond VA USA
