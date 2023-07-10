The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Action/Event
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Bandé-Gamboa (Cabo Verde)
Busca Bida
Horizonte – Revamping Old Classics from Vabo Verde and Guinea-Bissau
Pura Vida Sounds – 2020

3) Grupo Pilon (Cabo Verde)
Txada Liton
Grupo Pilon : Leite Quente Funaná de Cabo Verde
Ostinato Records - 2019

4) Orquetra Super Mama Djombo (Guinea-Bissau)
Socidade de Malandro
Festival
Sons D’Africa - 2017

5) Chico Ramos (Belize)
Punta Ale Ghiu
The King of Punta: Garifuna Collection
Chico Ramos Belize - 1991

6) Tabou Combo (Haiti)
Compas Flon
A la Canne a Sucre
Tabou Combo - 1972

7) Eddy Tussa (Angola)
Bela Louca
Kassembele
Xicote Produçoes – 2015

8) Proletário (Angola)
Kumbelembe
Caminhada
AF Produçoes - 2008

9) Mani Bella (Cameroon)
Pardonne-Moi
Pousse la Vie
BeC Productions


10) Sergeo Polo (Cameroon)
La Famille Bamileke
Le Prisonnier
JPS - 2005

11) Aggas Zokoko (Central African Republic)
Ngando
Ambiance de Bangui
Sonima Music

12) Extra Musica International (Congo)
To Libissana
Mercí
QEMI Productions - 2001

13) Novalima (Perú)
Bandolero
Afro
Wonderwheel Recordinga – 2018

14) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)
Agua de Lluvia
Cuatro Esquinas
Plena Libre - 2023

15) Alexander Abreu & Havana D’Primera (Cuba)
#Di Primera
Cantor del Pueblo
Páfata Producciones – 2018

16) The Cuban Golden Club (Cuba)
Candela en la Maya
Histórias Soneras : El Alma de una Tradici »on
Unicornio Producciones Abdala S.A. – 2018

17) Jospinto (Benin)
Locataire
Sensation
JPT

18) Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz International (Nigeria/Cameroon)
Njikoka
Experience 001
Rogers All Stars – 1981

19) Super Tentemba Jazz du Mali (Mali)
Dja Dja
La Determination
Tentemba Music

20) Kala Jula & Gangbe Brass Band (Mali/Benin)
Mi Dovi Azomé (Live)
Asro
Buda Musique - 2019

