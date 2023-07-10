Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Bandé-Gamboa (Cabo Verde)

Busca Bida

Horizonte – Revamping Old Classics from Vabo Verde and Guinea-Bissau

Pura Vida Sounds – 2020



3) Grupo Pilon (Cabo Verde)

Txada Liton

Grupo Pilon : Leite Quente Funaná de Cabo Verde

Ostinato Records - 2019



4) Orquetra Super Mama Djombo (Guinea-Bissau)

Socidade de Malandro

Festival

Sons D’Africa - 2017



5) Chico Ramos (Belize)

Punta Ale Ghiu

The King of Punta: Garifuna Collection

Chico Ramos Belize - 1991



6) Tabou Combo (Haiti)

Compas Flon

A la Canne a Sucre

Tabou Combo - 1972



7) Eddy Tussa (Angola)

Bela Louca

Kassembele

Xicote Produçoes – 2015



8) Proletário (Angola)

Kumbelembe

Caminhada

AF Produçoes - 2008



9) Mani Bella (Cameroon)

Pardonne-Moi

Pousse la Vie

BeC Productions





10) Sergeo Polo (Cameroon)

La Famille Bamileke

Le Prisonnier

JPS - 2005



11) Aggas Zokoko (Central African Republic)

Ngando

Ambiance de Bangui

Sonima Music



12) Extra Musica International (Congo)

To Libissana

Mercí

QEMI Productions - 2001



13) Novalima (Perú)

Bandolero

Afro

Wonderwheel Recordinga – 2018



14) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)

Agua de Lluvia

Cuatro Esquinas

Plena Libre - 2023



15) Alexander Abreu & Havana D’Primera (Cuba)

#Di Primera

Cantor del Pueblo

Páfata Producciones – 2018



16) The Cuban Golden Club (Cuba)

Candela en la Maya

Histórias Soneras : El Alma de una Tradici »on

Unicornio Producciones Abdala S.A. – 2018



17) Jospinto (Benin)

Locataire

Sensation

JPT



18) Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz International (Nigeria/Cameroon)

Njikoka

Experience 001

Rogers All Stars – 1981



19) Super Tentemba Jazz du Mali (Mali)

Dja Dja

La Determination

Tentemba Music



20) Kala Jula & Gangbe Brass Band (Mali/Benin)

Mi Dovi Azomé (Live)

Asro

Buda Musique - 2019