Program Information
The Motherland Influence: July 9, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Action/Event
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Bandé-Gamboa (Cabo Verde)
Busca Bida
Horizonte – Revamping Old Classics from Vabo Verde and Guinea-Bissau
Pura Vida Sounds – 2020
3) Grupo Pilon (Cabo Verde)
Txada Liton
Grupo Pilon : Leite Quente Funaná de Cabo Verde
Ostinato Records - 2019
4) Orquetra Super Mama Djombo (Guinea-Bissau)
Socidade de Malandro
Festival
Sons D’Africa - 2017
5) Chico Ramos (Belize)
Punta Ale Ghiu
The King of Punta: Garifuna Collection
Chico Ramos Belize - 1991
6) Tabou Combo (Haiti)
Compas Flon
A la Canne a Sucre
Tabou Combo - 1972
7) Eddy Tussa (Angola)
Bela Louca
Kassembele
Xicote Produçoes – 2015
8) Proletário (Angola)
Kumbelembe
Caminhada
AF Produçoes - 2008
9) Mani Bella (Cameroon)
Pardonne-Moi
Pousse la Vie
BeC Productions
10) Sergeo Polo (Cameroon)
La Famille Bamileke
Le Prisonnier
JPS - 2005
11) Aggas Zokoko (Central African Republic)
Ngando
Ambiance de Bangui
Sonima Music
12) Extra Musica International (Congo)
To Libissana
Mercí
QEMI Productions - 2001
13) Novalima (Perú)
Bandolero
Afro
Wonderwheel Recordinga – 2018
14) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)
Agua de Lluvia
Cuatro Esquinas
Plena Libre - 2023
15) Alexander Abreu & Havana D’Primera (Cuba)
#Di Primera
Cantor del Pueblo
Páfata Producciones – 2018
16) The Cuban Golden Club (Cuba)
Candela en la Maya
Histórias Soneras : El Alma de una Tradici »on
Unicornio Producciones Abdala S.A. – 2018
17) Jospinto (Benin)
Locataire
Sensation
JPT
18) Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz International (Nigeria/Cameroon)
Njikoka
Experience 001
Rogers All Stars – 1981
19) Super Tentemba Jazz du Mali (Mali)
Dja Dja
La Determination
Tentemba Music
20) Kala Jula & Gangbe Brass Band (Mali/Benin)
Mi Dovi Azomé (Live)
Asro
Buda Musique - 2019
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:52
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
July 10, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:52
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
