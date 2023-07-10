Penguins

Subtitle: The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dr. Charles Bergman penguin expert, Extinction Diaries, A Moment of Science, Kids Crew & Katie Stone

Contributor: Katie Stone Contact Contributor

Summary: The Kids Crew is joined by Charles Bergman who is a writer, photographer, and speaker and longtime professor at Pacific Lutheran University. He also wrote Every Penguin in the World: A Quest to See Them All. We learn about different species of penguins, their habits, and more interesting facts!



There are 15 other species of penguins in the world, some of which are critically endangered. But, all penguins are on thin ice. Overfishing, changing ocean temperatures, and pollution threaten their survival.



We also find out about penguins' unique taste buds, and we learn from the Extinction Diaries about the rate of extinction on land versus in the oceans.



All this plus more interesting penguin facts and chill penguin themed music!



Credits: Katie Stone, Producer

Marci Krivonen, Production support

Mauro Oliviera, Extinction Diaries



Notes: Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00.



