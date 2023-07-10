The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Children's Hour
The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio
Weekly Program
Dr. Charles Bergman penguin expert, Extinction Diaries, A Moment of Science, Kids Crew & Katie Stone
 Katie Stone  Contact Contributor
The Kids Crew is joined by Charles Bergman who is a writer, photographer, and speaker and longtime professor at Pacific Lutheran University. He also wrote Every Penguin in the World: A Quest to See Them All. We learn about different species of penguins, their habits, and more interesting facts!

There are 15 other species of penguins in the world, some of which are critically endangered. But, all penguins are on thin ice. Overfishing, changing ocean temperatures, and pollution threaten their survival.

We also find out about penguins' unique taste buds, and we learn from the Extinction Diaries about the rate of extinction on land versus in the oceans.

All this plus more interesting penguin facts and chill penguin themed music!
Katie Stone, Producer
Marci Krivonen, Production support
Mauro Oliviera, Extinction Diaries
Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00.

The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.

The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.

Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.

We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org

Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org

Penguins Download Program Podcast
This show is super cool! We learn about penguins from Dr. Charles Bergman, who has visited all 18 species of penguins in the wild. Mixed with great music.
00:58:00 1 July 10, 2023
Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque New Mexico
