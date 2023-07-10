The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Children's Hour Promo Spots
The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio
Weekly Program
Katie Stone
Promo Spot for TCH Penguins episode
Katie Stone, Executive Producer
Christina Stella, Senior Producer
Marci Krivonen, Production support
Mauro Oliviera, Extinction Diaries
This is a promo spot for The Children's Hour radio show. There is 5 seconds for adding a station tag at the end of this promo spot.

00:00:30 1 July 10, 2023
Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque New Mexico
