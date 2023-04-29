The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Radio Ecoshock Show
the best of Yuval Noah Harari on AI
Yuval Noah Harari, Jordan Harbinger
Israeli historian, author & scholar Yuval Noah Harari blows our minds, going beyond human with artificial intelligence. How long before it surpasses us, evolving beyond control - and takes over? What then? Selections from from the Frontiers Forum April 2023, and Jordan Harbinger podcast June 2023.
Frontiers Forum, filmed April 29, 2023, in Montreux, Switzerland, presented by Future Of Life Institute.

Jordan Harbinger podcast (over 10 million listeners!) June 20, 2023 with permission. https://www.jordanharbinger.com/
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and reintro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

  View Script
    
  View Script
    
  View Script
    
